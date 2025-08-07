AFCAT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Download City Slip PDF - Link and Steps Here

AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025: The Indian Air Force has activated the link to check the AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website. The AFCAT 2 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2025 for Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 2 City Slip 2025 link has been activated on August 7, 2025 at afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025 helps candidates in identifying the city of examination. Candidates are advised to verify all their details, such as name, date of birth, gender, aadhar number, photograph, signature, etc. The correction window to edit any details is open between August 7 and August 9, 2025 (till 5 pm).

AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025: Active Link

The AFCAT 2 examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2025 and the Indian Air Force has assigned the city of examination as per the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The AFCAT 2 City Slip 2025 contains the city of examination and is not valid on the day of examination. IAF will separately release the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 approximately 7 days before the examination date. Click on the direct link below to download the AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025.