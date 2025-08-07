AFCAT 2 Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Download City Slip PDF - Link and Steps Here

AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025: The Indian Air Force has activated the link to check the AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025 on its official website. The AFCAT 2 exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2025 for Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The AFCAT 2 City Slip 2025 link has been activated on August 7, 2025 at afcat.cdac.in.
The AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025 helps candidates in identifying the city of examination. Candidates are advised to verify all their details, such as name, date of birth, gender, aadhar number, photograph, signature, etc. The correction window to edit any details is open between August 7 and August 9, 2025 (till 5 pm).
AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025: Active Link
The AFCAT 2 examination 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 23, 2025 and the Indian Air Force has assigned the city of examination as per the preference marked by candidates while filling the online application form. The AFCAT 2 City Slip 2025 contains the city of examination and is not valid on the day of examination. IAF will separately release the AFCAT Admit Card 2025 approximately 7 days before the examination date. Click on the direct link below to download the AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025.
|
AFCAT City Intimation Slip 2025
AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview
The AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 was released on the official website on August 7, 2025. The AFCAT City Slip can be downloaded by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for AFCAT 2 City Slip 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Indian Air Force (IAF)
|
Exam Name
|
AFCAT 2
|
Total Vacancies
|
284
|
Exam Dates
|
August 23, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam,
AFSB Interview
Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
afcat.cdac.in
How to Download SSC JHT City Intimation Slip 2025?
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form and now check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password, Check the steps below to download the AFCAT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025
- Visit the official website, afcat.cdac.in
- On the homepage, click on the login or register button provided on the top right corner
- Now log in with the existing registration number and password.
- AFCAT 2 City Slip will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and download it for future reference.
