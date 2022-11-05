AFCAT Merit List 2022 (Out) @afcat.cdac.in: Download Here

AFCAT Merit List 2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force on afcat.cdac.in. Candidates can download PDF Link Here.

AFCAT Merit List 2022 Download: Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the merit list of the students for courses commencing at AFA in Jan 23 on its AFCAT website i.e. afcat.cdac.in. The Merit List is without the Medical status and is to be used to see the relative position of all candidates recommended by AFSBs.Students who appeared in AFCAT 2022 Exam can download the list from this page.

AFCAT Merit List PDF Download

How to Download AFCAT Merit List 2022 ?

Visit the official website of IAF - afcat.cdac.in

On the homepage, you will find the link to download the merit list ‘Order of merit for all AFSB recommended candidates: Jan 23 Course(s)’

Download the AFCAT Merit List PDF

Check roll numbers and names of the selected candidates

Take the print out for future use

AFSB has shortlisted 227 AFCAT Men, 141 AFCAT Women, 5 NCC Special Entry Men, 2 NCC Special Entry Women and 7 candidates for Special Entry Commission.