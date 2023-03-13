AFCAT Result 2023 OUT at afcat.cdac.in: Check Direct Link to Download AFCAT 1 Marks and Cut Off

AFCAT Result 2023 has been declared by Indian Air Force (IAF) on its official website i.e., afcat.cdac.in. Get Direct Link to Download AFCAT 1 score Card, Marks, Cut Off and Other Details

AFCAT Result 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the AFCAT 1 Result 2023 along with cut-off marks. Candidates who appeared in AFCAT 1 (Air Force Common Admission Test 1) 2023 on the 24th, 25th and 26th February 2023 can now download AFCAT Marks from the official website i.e. afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates can check their individual scores using their using their email ID and Password at www.afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg. The AFCAT Result2023 is now available to be downloaded.



According to a statement on the official website, "AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login."



AFCAT Result 2023 Download Link

AFCAT 1 Result 2023 Link is available in the table given below. Candidates can download AFCAT 1 2023 Result by login in to the link.

AFCAT Result 2023 Download Direct Link Here

AFCAT Cut-Off Marks 2023

The candidate can check the cut-off marks for the Air Force Common Aptitude Test 2 (AFCAT) and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) below:

AFCAT 2023 Cut-Off Marks

AFCAT 1 Result Overview 2023

Name of the Exam Body Indian Air Force (IAF) Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test Number Of Vacancies 258 AFCAT 1 Exam Date 2023 24, 25, and 26 February 2023 AFCAT 1 Result Date 2023 13 March 2023 AFCAT 1 Interview Date 2023 to be announced

AFCAT 1 Result 2023: Check Step to Download AFCAT Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download AFCAT 1 2023 Result with the help of the steps provided in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the AFCAT 2023 i.e. afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given against 'AFCAT 01/2023 RESULT HAS BEEN DECLARED AND ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THROUGH INDIVIDUAL LOGIN. CLICK HERE'

Step 3: Now, enter your login details such as 'EMAIL ID and PASSWORD'

Step 4: Download AFCAT 1 Marks 2023

Step 5: Take the printout of your mark sheet for future use



AFCAT 1 Score Card 2023: How to Calculate AFCAT Marks 2023

The candidates can check their AFCAT 1 Score Card by using the provided formula. This Normalisation Formula has been implemented to rationalize the marks scored by candidates appearing in different shifts.

AFCAT 2023 Scores are calculated on the basis of the method provided below:

3 marks will be given for every correct response

One mark (-1 mark) will be deducted for wrong answers as a negative marking

No marks will be awarded for unattempted questions

AFCAT Result 2023: Details mentioned on AFCAT Score Card 2023

The candidates can check the below details on their AFCAT Score Card 2023:

Name of the candidate

Cutoff marks for the year

Marks secured by the candidate



AFCAT Result 2023: Check AFCAT AFSB 2023 Details

Candidates who qualify in the online written exam will be called for the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB ) Interview. The candidates are required to select the date and venue of AFSB Testing themselves within a stipulated time. The AFSB will be conducted at Dehradun (1 AFSB), Mysuru (2 AFSB)Gandhinagar (3 AFSB) and Varanasi (4 AFSB). Candidates who opted for the flying branch can only select Dehradun, Mysore and Varanasi.

The testing at AFSB would consist of three stages as given below:

Stage-I - Officer Intelligence Rating Test along with Picture Perception and discussion test

Stage-II - Psychological test

Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS)

The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in the written exam and interview.

Selected candidates will join courses for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches and for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For the flying branch) in January 2024.

