AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2023: Check Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2023) exam was successfully held on 24th, 25th, and 26th February 2023 for the Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches for the courses commencing in January 2024.

Candidates who qualify the AFCAT 1 Written Exam shall be shortlisted for the AFSB Interview and Medical Examination. As per the AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023, the written exam was Easy to Moderate.

Let us look into detail about AFCAT 1 2023 examination to understand the expected cut off this year.

What is AFCAT?

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) is a highly competitive entrance exam that is conducted by the Indian Air Force twice a year to recruit young and talented individuals into various branches of the Air Force. The AFCAT 1 2023 exam consists of four sections: General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test.

Written Exam & Marking Scheme

Each section consists of 25 questions. The total number of questions in the exam is 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each correct answer will be awarded 3 marks, and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. There is no negative marking for questions left blank.

Merit List, AFSB Interview & Medical Examination

Based on the performance of the candidates in the exam, the Indian Air Force will prepare a merit list. Candidates who score equal to or more than the cut off marks will be included in the merit list, and they will be eligible for selection. The selection process will include further rounds such as the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview, Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

In addition to preparing for the AFCAT exam, candidates should also focus on their physical fitness, as the selection process includes a Medical Examination. Candidates should ensure that they meet the minimum physical standards set by the Indian Air Force in order to be eligible for selection.

AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2023

The AFCAT 1 2023 exam was successfully held on 24th, 25th, and 26th February 2023 for eligible s Indian citizens (Men and Women) to be part of this elite force as Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

AFCAT 1 Result 2023 is expected to be released in March 2023. Till then, one of the most important aspects of the AFCAT exam is the cut off, which is the minimum mark that candidates must score in order to be eligible for selection. The AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2023 is expected to be announced officially by the Indian Air Force soon after the exam is conducted (March 2023 tentative).

Meanwhile, let us look at the AFCAT 1 2023 Expected Cut Off:

Exam AFCAT 1 2023 Cut Off (Expected) AFCAT 1 2023 160-165

Factors Affecting AFCAT Cut Off

In general, the cut off marks for the AFCAT exam tend to be high, which makes it a highly competitive exam. The AFCAT cut off marks are determined by various factors such as:

Number of vacancies available

Difficulty level of the exam

Number of candidates who appear for the exam

AFCAT Cut Off Marks Previous Years

The AFCAT cut off marks tend to vary from year to year. For example, the AFCAT 1 2022 cut off for the Flying Branch was 155, while the cut off for the Ground Duty (Technical) Branch was 158. The cut off for the Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch was 142. In general, the cut off marks for the Flying Branch tend to be higher than the cut off marks for the Ground Duty Branches.

Have a look at the previous years’ cut off marks for AFCAT 1 and AFCAT 2 exam:

AFCAT AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks) AFCAT 2 2022 157 AFCAT 1 2022 157 AFCAT 2 2021 157 AFCAT 1 2021 165 AFCAT 2 2020 155 AFCAT 1 2020 153 AFCAT 2 2019 142 AFCAT 1 2019 133 AFCAT 2 2018 140 AFCAT 1 2018 155 AFCAT 2 2017 160 AFCAT 1 2017 150 AFCAT 2 2016 148 AFCAT 1 2016 132 AFCAT 2 2015 144 AFCAT 1 2015 126 AFCAT 2 2014 123

How to check AFCAT 1 Cut Off Marks?

After the release of the official cut off marks by the Indian Air Force on its official website, candidates can check their marks with their login credentials as generated during the registration process. Below, we have shared the steps to check the AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2023: