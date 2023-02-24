AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 (24 February): As per the AFCAT 1 analysis and the feedback from candidates, the AFCAT exam difficulty level in the Shift 1 was Easy to Moderate . Check detailed AFCAT 1 Review here.

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Indian Air Force is conducting the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2023) exam for the recruitment of eligible candidates in Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. AFACT selection process consists of an online Written Test, AFSB Interview, and Medical Examination.

AFCAT 1 2023 exam is being held from 24 to 25 February 2023 in two shifts each day. All applicants whose applications are submitted by due date will be called for AFCAT at one of the examination centres on either 24 Feb (Friday), 25 Feb (Saturday) and 26 Feb (Sunday). Today AFCAT 1 exam shift 1 was successfully held from 9.45 am to 11.45 am. The AFCAT 1 Shift 2 is scheduled to be held from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm. Candidates can check the AFCAT Exam Analysis here.

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 for 24th February

The AFCAT 2023 exam Shift 1 was successfully held. As per the AFCAT exam pattern, AFCAT 1 Subjects include General Awareness, Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Mental Ability, and English Language. There are a total of 100 questions for a total of 300 marks. There online written test consists of objective type questions and medium of the exam is English only.

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 Shift 1, 24 February

As per the AFCAT 1 analysis and the feedback from candidates, the AFCAT exam difficulty level in the Shift 1 was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared AFCAT 1 Review comprising overall good attempts section-wise.

Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Awareness 25 15-19 Moderate Numerical Ability 20 14-16 Moderate Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 25 18-21 Easy to Moderate English Language 30 21-24 Moderate Overall 100 62-68 Easy to Moderate

Section-wise Analysis

Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 on 24th February – Shift 1.

Numerical Ability

Candidates can check below the topics asked in Numerical Ability section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 24th February 2023.

Sections No. of Questions Difficulty Level Simple Interest/Compound Interest 3 Easy to Moderate Speed and Distance 3 Easy Time and Work 3 Easy Profit/Loss and Discount 3 Easy to Moderate Average 2 Easy to Moderate Algebra 2 Easy to Moderate Mixture and Allegation 2 Moderate Ratio & Percentage 2 Easy to Moderate

General Awareness

Candidates can check below the topics asked in General Awareness section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 24th February 2023.

Topics Asked Topics Asked Guardian of Fundamental Right Booker Prize Wavelength Instrument used to measure blood Cathod Rays Rowlatt Act Parliament President Rule India First Noble Prize Escape Velocity OPEC Full Form Blood Pressure FIFA Golden Award Boot 50th Chief Justice of India Article 56 Dandi March Start Date

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Candidates can check below the topics asked in Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 24th February 2023.

Venn Diagram

Blood Relation

Clock

Coding

Missing Number

English Language

Candidates can check below the topics asked in English Language section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 24th February 2023.

Passage

Cloze Test

Sentence Rearrangement

Synonyms

Idioms & Phrases

Odd One One

AFCAT Cut Off 2023

AFCAT Cut Off 2023 is expected to be released after the successful completion of the written exam. The AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2023 is expected to be released in March 2023. Several factors affecting the AFCAT Cut Off include the total number of vacancy, total number of applicants, maximum and minimum marks scored by the candidates, and difficulty level of the exam.