AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023: Indian Air Force is conducting the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2023) exam for the recruitment of eligible candidates in Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. AFACT selection process consists of an online Written Test, AFSB Interview, and Medical Examination.
AFCAT 1 2023 exam is being held from 24 to 25 February 2023 in two shifts each day. All applicants whose applications are submitted by due date will be called for AFCAT at one of the examination centres on either 24 Feb (Friday), 25 Feb (Saturday) and 26 Feb (Sunday). Today AFCAT 1 exam shift 1 was successfully held from 9.45 am to 11.45 am. The AFCAT 1 Shift 2 is scheduled to be held from 2.45 pm to 4.45 pm. Candidates can check the AFCAT Exam Analysis here.
AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 for 24th February
The AFCAT 2023 exam Shift 1 was successfully held. As per the AFCAT exam pattern, AFCAT 1 Subjects include General Awareness, Numerical Ability, Reasoning and Mental Ability, and English Language. There are a total of 100 questions for a total of 300 marks. There online written test consists of objective type questions and medium of the exam is English only.
AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 Shift 1, 24 February
As per the AFCAT 1 analysis and the feedback from candidates, the AFCAT exam difficulty level in the Shift 1 was Easy to Moderate. Below, we have shared AFCAT 1 Review comprising overall good attempts section-wise.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Good Attempts
|
Difficulty Level
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
15-19
|
Moderate
|
Numerical Ability
|
20
|
14-16
|
Moderate
|
Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
|
25
|
18-21
|
Easy to Moderate
|
English Language
|
30
|
21-24
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
100
|
62-68
|
Easy to Moderate
Section-wise Analysis
Check out the subject-wise exam analysis for AFCAT Exam Analysis 2023 on 24th February – Shift 1.
Numerical Ability
Candidates can check below the topics asked in Numerical Ability section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 24th February 2023.
|
Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Simple Interest/Compound Interest
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Speed and Distance
|
3
|
Easy
|
Time and Work
|
3
|
Easy
|
Profit/Loss and Discount
|
3
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Average
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Algebra
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mixture and Allegation
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Ratio & Percentage
|
2
|
Easy to Moderate
General Awareness
Candidates can check below the topics asked in General Awareness section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 24th February 2023.
|
Topics Asked
|
Topics Asked
|
Guardian of Fundamental Right
|
Booker Prize
|
Wavelength
|
Instrument used to measure blood
|
Cathod Rays
|
Rowlatt Act
|
Parliament
|
President Rule
|
India First Noble Prize
|
Escape Velocity
|
OPEC Full Form
|
Blood Pressure
|
FIFA Golden Award Boot
|
50th Chief Justice of India
|
Article 56
|
Dandi March Start Date
Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
Candidates can check below the topics asked in Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 24th February 2023.
- Venn Diagram
- Blood Relation
- Clock
- Coding
- Missing Number
English Language
Candidates can check below the topics asked in English Language section in the AFCAT exam shift 1 held on 24th February 2023.
- Passage
- Cloze Test
- Sentence Rearrangement
- Synonyms
- Idioms & Phrases
- Odd One One
AFCAT Cut Off 2023
AFCAT Cut Off 2023 is expected to be released after the successful completion of the written exam. The AFCAT 1 Cut Off 2023 is expected to be released in March 2023. Several factors affecting the AFCAT Cut Off include the total number of vacancy, total number of applicants, maximum and minimum marks scored by the candidates, and difficulty level of the exam.