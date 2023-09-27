AFCAT 2 Result 2023 OUT on afcat.cdac.in: Download Link to Scorecard, Check Cut off Mark

AFCAT 2 Result 2023 has been released by the Indian Air Force on the official website. The exam was conducted on 25 to 27 August 2023. Candidates can check the direct to download AFCAT Marks and Cutoff. The result is released at afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT Result 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF), on 27 September, declared the result of Air Force Common Ability Test. Students who appeared in the exam from 25 to 27 August 2023 can check their marks by logging into the official website (afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT). The direct link to the login from the official website is provided here in this article. Selected candidates in the online exam will be called for an interview which will be conducted by the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB ).

The result has been displayed in the form of a scorecard, which includes the candidate's marks in each section of the exam, as well as their overall score. The candidates are required to use their email ID and Password to check the AFCAT Scores. The result is also sent to the email IDs of the candidates.

AFCAT 2 Result Overview

The AFCAT Result 2023 is available on the official website of IAF afcat.cdac.in. The candidates can all the important dates and other details below.

Conducting Body Indian Air Force Exam Name AFCAT (II) 2023 Post Name Ground Duty (Non-Technical & Technical) Gazetted Officers in Flying Branches Number Vacancies 276 AFCAT 2 Exam Date August 25, 26 and 27, 2023 AFCAT 2 Result Date 27 September 2023 Credentials Email ID and Password Marking Scheme Correct: +3 Marks Incorrect: -1 Mark

Steps to Download AFCAT Result 2023 at afcat.cdac.in ?

The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 Result 2023 is released on the official website of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at afcat.cdac.in. The procedure to download the admit card is given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AFCAT 2023 i.e. afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

Step 2:On the homepage, you will find a link to download the result, click on the link given against 'AFCAT 02/2023 RESULT HAS BEEN DECLARED AND ARE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING THROUGH INDIVIDUAL LOGIN.'

Step 3: Login and check your marks

Step 4: Take the printout of your mark sheet for future use

AFCAT (2) 2023 Exam was conducted for the recruitment of 276 vacancies under Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.Selected andidates will get admission into the courses commencing in July 2024 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches; and for NCC Special Entry Scheme (for flying branch).

AFCAT 2 Cutoff Marks 2023

The cut-off marks for the Air Force Common Aptitude Test 2 (AFCAT) is expected 150.

Mentioned Details AFCAT 2 Result 2023

Name of candidate Roll Number Birthdate Marks obtained in each section Total marks obtained Qualification Status

AFCAT 2 SSB Interview

Candidates who cleared the AFCAT 2 exam will be called for Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in AFCAT 2 exam and AFSB interview.