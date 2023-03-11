AIC MT Recruitment 2023: Check Online Form Start & Last Date & Other Details, Get Direct Link to Apply

AIC MT Recruitment 2023: Know here about Agriculture Insurance Company of India Management Trainees for Information Technology and Remote Sensing Job, Get Exam Date 2023, also check and download pdf notification, and know form submission last date.

AIC MT Recruitment 2023: The Agriculture Insurance Company of India has released a notification regarding 40 posts of Management Trainees in the Information Technology and Remote Sensing Discipline to be filled through direct recruitment.

Online registration has started from 28 February 2023 and the last date to fill online form is 24 March 2023. To fill the form candidates can click the direct link given below

Candidates can check here the important information according to the notification released by AIC. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the AIC recruitment 2023 PDF and visit the official website at- https://www.aicofindia.com/

AIC MT Recruitment 2023 PDF Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIC recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 40 vacancies announced under AIC recruitment 2023.

Click here to Download the official notification of AIC recruitment 2023 PDF

AIC Recruitment 2023 Important Dates :

Online Registration & payment of fees 28 February 2023 to 24 March 2023

AIC Recruitment 2023 How to Apply Online & Fees

The link to apply for AIC Recruitment 2023 for Management Trainees has been activated. Candidates can fill the application form from the official website of AIC- https://www.aicofindia.com/

Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIC Recruitment 2023. Before applying online, candidates should Scan their photograph, signature, left hand thumb impression and hand written declaration.

Steps to Apply

Step 1. Visit the CAREER section of www.aicofindia.com

Step 2. Click on the link titled- “Recruitment Of Management Trainee-Remote Sensing and GIS”

Step 3. In the official notification click on the link of google form to apply.

Step 4. Now fill in the other details of the Application Form.

Step 5. Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible after complete registration.

Direct Link to Apply for AIC MT Recruitment 2023

AIC Recruitment 2023 No. of Vacancies

The list of vacancies in the AIC Recruitment 2023 is given in the table below.

Name Of Post No Of Vacancy Management Trainee (IT Discipline) 30 Management Trainee (Remote Sensing & GIS Discipline) 10

AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Selection Procedure:

·The company will utilize the rank of the candidate in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE-2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023) for recruitment of Management Trainees in the disciplines of IT, Remote Sensing & GIS.

Based on the GATE rank, candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process for the position of Management Trainee in the above disciplines.

The shortlisted candidates to be called for interview will be up to 4 times the number of vacancies to be filled in subject to availability of candidates. The candidates who do not fall within the limit up to 4 times the number of vacancies, will not be called for an interview. Shortlisting will be provisional based on the details filled up in the application form without verification of documents.

·The final merit list for selection of MTs shall be prepared in descending order of the marks secured in interview by the candidates.

AIC Recruitment 2023 APPLICATION FEES

Category of Applicant Amount of Fees (Non-refundable) SC/ST/PwBD Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges only) All other categories Rs. 500/- (application fee including intimation charges)

AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIC Management Trainees Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of AIC Management Trainees Eligibility.

AIC Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The age limit as on 01.01.2023 for the posts of Management Trainees is minimum age 21 years and maximum age 30 years, Relaxation will be given as per rules.

AIC MT Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Post Name Qualification Computer Science/Information Technology. Minimum graduation in Computer Science/Information Technology. GATE Qualified candidates-2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023 from Computer Science and Information Technology (GATE Paper code – CS)





Remote Sensing/Geo-Informatics/Geomatics/GIS. Graduate/Post-graduate in Remote Sensing/Geo-Informatics/Geomatics/GIS. GATE Qualified candidates-2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023 from Geomatic Engineering (GATE Paper code – GE) branch





AIC Recruitment 2023 Salary 2023

The selected candidates would be paid a consolidated pay of Rs. 60,000/- p.m. for the one year of training. On absorption, as Administrative Officer (Scale I Officer), the emoluments will be fixed in the scale of pay of Rs. 50,925-2500(14)-85,925-2710(4)-96,765 plus such other increment / allowance like DA, HRA, CCA etc. as may be admissible under the rules, in force, from time to time and subject to revision of the pay scales, if any. The total emoluments will be approximately Rs 84,000/- per month in 'A' Class city plus other benefits, which are New Pension Scheme, Special Allowance for passing Actuarial Examination, Gratuity etc












