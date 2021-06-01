AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Professor Post @aiimsrbl.edu.in, Download PDF

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli) Job Notification 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Raebareli) has invited applications for the 07 Assistant Professor Posts in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format on or before 26 June 2021. Candidates with requisite educational qualification including a Medical qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli) Job Notification 2021.

You can get all the details including application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No. AIIMS/RBLADMIN/RC/Contract/Faculty/2021-22

Important Date for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Professor: 07

Departments

Gastroenterology-01

Radiology-01

Cardidology-01

Nephrology-01

Forensic Medicine and Toxicology-01

Emergency Medicine-01

Medicine (Pulmonary Medicine)-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or Part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the Part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section 13 (3) of the Act).

A post graduate qualification eg MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective disciplines/subject.

Selection Procedure for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview. AIIMS Raebareli will announce the date of personal interview later.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format available on the institute website and send the duly form filled with all requisite documents by Speed Post/Registered post only to the Senior Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, Medical College Block, AIIMS Raebareli, Munshiganj, Raebareli-229405 on or before 26 June 2021.