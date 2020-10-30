AIIMS Bhopal Field Investigator Recruitment 2020 Notification, 12 Vacancies Notified

AIIMS Bhopal Field Investigator Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Field Investigator. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 November 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 6 November 2020

AIIMS Bhopal Field Investigator Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Field Investigator - 12 Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Field Investigator Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Health Sciences/Nutrition/Anthropology/Social work/Sociology from a recognized university with 1-2 years of work experience from a recognized institution.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - not exceeding 30 years

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 18,000/- Per Month

How to apply for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online along with necessary documents on or before 6 November 2020, 5 PM (No hardcopy by post / courier will be accepted). Incomplete application in. any form is subject to rejection.

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Application Fee - Nil

