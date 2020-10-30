Mazagon Recruitment 2020: Apply Online Invited for Driver Posts @mazagondock.in

Mazagon Recruitment 2020: Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL) has invited applications for the post of Driver. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through official website on or before 02 November 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of Online Application - 12 October 2020

Last Date for Online submission of Application: 02 November 2020

Display of List of Eligible Candidates on MDL website - 09 November 2020

Last Date for representation regarding ineligibility - 16 November 2020

Mazagon Dock Ship Builders Limited (MDL) Vacancy Details

Drivers - 8 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for MDL Driver Posts

Educational Qualification:

SSC or equivalent examination conducted by a Board recognized by Govt. or passed Indian Army class-I examination in the Navy or Air Force.

Should have valid Driving License issued by RTO without break/adverse remarks.

Heavy duty motor vehicle driving license preferable.

MDL Driver Age Limit:

38 to 18 Years

MDL Driver Salary:

Skilled Gr-I (IDA-5) 17000- 64360

Selection Process for MDL Driver Posts

The candidates will be called for “Written Test” based on the information provided by them Online.

How to Apply for MDL Driver Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply through online mode on the official website of MDL - https://mazagondock.in on or before 02 November 2020.

MDL Driver Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link