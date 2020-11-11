AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2020 for Assistant Professor Posts Announced @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Details

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Interview Schedule 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the interview schedule for the posts of Assistant Professor on its official website. All such candidates applied for Assistant Professor Posts in the Department of Endocrinology & Metabolism, Nephrology and Anesthesiology/ Trauma & Emergency can check the interview schedule available on the official website of AIIMS i.e.-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

According to the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, the Interview for the Assistant Professor Posts will be conducted on 21 November 2020 at the venue-Director’s Board Room, 1st Floor, Administrative Block, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. The interviews will be conducted on virtual platform as well as direct physical mode.

Notification further says," With reference to the Advertisement No AIIMS/BBSR/CONT-RECT/2020/1323 dated 9th July, 2020 and Addendum no. AIIMS/BBSR/CONT-RECT/2020/1457 dated 17th July, 2020. The tentative Schedule for Interview for the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Endocrinology & Metabolism, Nephrology and Anesthesiology/ Trauma & Emergency on contractual basis in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has been uploaded. "

Candidates should note that they can appear for the interview physically or can join through video conferencing. The candidates will have to give their option for attending the interview either physically or through video conference to recruitment@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in by 15th November, 2020.

Those candidates attending Interview physically will report to recruitment cell with original documents for document verification by 9:00 AM (21.11.2020). Further, those candidates who want to join the Video Conferencing through Google Meet for Interview must send scanned Original documents along with NOC to E-Mail Id: recruitment@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in latest by 15th November, 2020.

All such candidates who have to attend the Interview round for the Assistant Professor in the Department of Endocrinology & Metabolism, Nephrology and Anesthesiology/ Trauma & Emergency can check the Interview Schedule and other details available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

