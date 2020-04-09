AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Project Assistant post, Apply @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for Project Assistant: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has notified for the Project Assistant post on its official website. All such candidates want to apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 can check the notification available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020. Applying candidates should note that the selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview.

Important Date

Walk-in-interview: 27th April 2020

Vacancy Details

Name of Post: Project Assistant/ JRF

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

High School or equivalent with minimum 50% marks, 1yr Diploma in Medical Lab Technology.

Essential Experience: 3 Years’ experience in health related field from a Government institution or recognized institute. Intermediate with science subjects and B. Sc. shall be treated as equivalent to 3 years’ experience respectively.

Upper age limit: 30 years on the date of interview

Proposed Salary: Monthly Consolidated salary of Rs 12,000/- (Rupees Twelve Thousand only) for first 2 years and Rs 14 000 /-(Rupees Fourteen Thousand only) for the 3rd year of the project.

No annual increment.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 27th April 2020with duly filled application form as per the prescribed Performa and all original certificates of educational qualifications, experience certificate along with a pass port size photo and set of photocopies of all documents at the time of interview.



AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 PDF





