AIIMS Bhubaneswar Provisional Result 2020 Out for Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-II Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Provisional Result 2020 : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the Provisional Result for the Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-II Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Document Verification round for these posts can check the theur result on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-https://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

As per the short notification released by the AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the list of the Provisionally Selected Candidates after Online Document verification for the post of Nursing Officer/ Staff Nurse Grade-II is uploaded on its official website.

The notification further says," Based on the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT), recommendation of the Selection Committee, subsequent online document verification and approval of the Competent Authority, the following waitlisted candidates have been provisionally selected for the post of Nursing Officer / Staff Nurse Grade-II Group-B for recruitment in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in terms of Adv. No. AIIMS/BBSR/Admin-II/2017/05 dated 05.05.2017 and AIIMS/BBSR/Admin-II/2017/05/4384 dated 02.11.2017."

Candidates should note that those who have submitted the Documents and their names have not been reflected in the above notification are required to submit the essential documents in support of their eligibility as per the observations made by the Document Verification Committee.

Notification further says that clarification on the observations made by the Document Verification Committee will be sought separately from the candidates whose names have not been reflected in the above notification.

All such candidates who have appeared for the Document Verification round for the Nursing Officer/ Staff Nurse Grade-II, can check the details notification/result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Earlier, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar had invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade-II.