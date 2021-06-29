Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 for Research Scientist (Medical) and other Post @aiimsjodhpur.edu.in

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Research Scientist - II (Medical) and other posts on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Jun 29, 2021 15:32 IST
AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Research Scientist - II (Medical) and Research Scientist -I (Medical). Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-Interview/written test scheduled on 15 July 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS/MBBS degree with two years Research/ Teaching experience with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.


Notification Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
File No.: AIIMS/RES(05)/2018/328
Dated: 28-06-2021

Important Date for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 15 July 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Research Scientist -II (Medical)-01
Research Scientist -I (Medical)-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification 
Research Scientist -II (Medical)-Postgraduate degree (MD/MS/DNB) after MBBS with one year experience OR Post graduate diploma in medical subjects after MBBS with Two years’ experience or MBBS degree with 4 years’ experience in Medical subjects after MBBS degree.
Research Scientist -I (Medical)-MBBS degree with two years Research/ Teaching experience in the relevant subject from a recognized university.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidate can apply for these posts through online registration of application on AIIMS, Jodhpur website and appear for walk-in-Interview/written test scheduled on 15 July 2021.

