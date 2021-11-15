Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2021 Updates: Exam on 20 Nov

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is conducting NORCET 2021 (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test 2021) on 20 November 2021 (Saturday), as per AIIMS NORCET Notification. Hence AIIMS NORCET Admit Card Link is expected anytime soon on aiimsexams.org.

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2021
The candidates are advised to bring NORCET Nursing Officer Admit Card downloaded from AIIMS website at the time of Online (CBT) mode Examination and hand over the same to the Invigilator after completing the exam failing  which their candidature/performance in the Online (CBT) mode Examination will not be considered.   

AIIMS NORCET Exam Pattern

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Negative Marking
GK 20 20 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer
Subject Related Questions 180 180
Total 200 200

AIIMS NORCET Qualifying Marks

  • UR/EWS - 50% marks
  • OBC  - 45%
  • SC & ST - 40%

AIIMS Delhi had invited applications for AIIMS NORCET 2021 for recruitment of Nursing Officer in various AIIMS Hospitals across the country upto 01 November 2021.through .

