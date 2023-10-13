AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 Out For Stage 2 at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check Cut Off, What's Next

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 Out For Stage 2: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) results on its official website. Download, cut off and result pdf here.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 For Stage 2 Out: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) Stage 2 test results on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) Stage II exam can check their result available on the official website-aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 Direct Link

The pdf of the roll number of the qualified candidates are available on the official website. You can download your result for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) Stage II exam directly through the link given below.

Click To Download NORCET Result 2023





It is noted that the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) exam was held on October 7, 2023. Based on the performance, candidates will be considered for the recruitment of Nursing Officers. On the basis of rank, choices and preference of Institute/Hospital which was provided by all qualified candidates.

All such candidates appeared in the written test for NORCET can download their result after following the steps given below.

How to Download AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website- https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

Step 2 : Go to the Important Announcements section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) Stage II Examination on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the desired result in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

What's Next After AIIMS NORCET Result 2023

All the provisionally qualified candidates will have to now appear for the document verification round. It is noted that the NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS, 04 Central Govt. Hospitals, NITRD AIIPMR, Mumbai, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong and CNCI, Kolkata as per Advertisement Notification No. 146/2023 dated 05.08.2023.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 Cut Off

The category wise Cut off marks has also been released for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) Stage II which is available on the official website. As per the pdf released, the percentage cut off of qualified candidates for UR/EWS is 50.000%, OBC-45.000%, SC/ST- 40.000%, UR-PWBD 46.000%,EWS-PWBD -47.333%, OBC-PWBD 40.000%,SC-PWBD 35.000% and ST-PWBD 47.000%.