AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online For 416 SR/SD July Session 2021 @aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Residents / Senior Demonstrators for the July 2021 session at AIIMS, New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 28 May 2021.

A total of 416 vacancies will be recruited for the recruitment post of Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators for a maximum period of upto 3 years. These posts include existing vacant posts, backlog vacancies of SC, ST, OBC and the posts which are likely to fall vacant (Stage-I) between 01 July 2021 to 31 December 2021. The Examination will be conducted in online (CBT) mode only followed by an Interview (Stage-II) of the eligible candidate. Candidates can refer to this recruitment notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 28 May 2021

Exam Date: Will be intimated later

Exam City: 4 Metro cities in India (Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata & Chennai)

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Residents/Senior Demonstrators - 416 Posts

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Medical Candidates (Senior Residents): Candidates holding a postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/MS/MDS/DNB in the respective discipline from a recognized University/Institute/or equivalent qualification thereto.

For the Post of Geriatric Medicine: Candidates holding a Postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/DNB in Geriatric Medicine failing which MD/DNB in Medicine from a recognized university/Institute/ or equivalent qualification thereto.

For the post of Emergency Medicine & Casualty: Candidates holding a postgraduate medical degree viz. MD (Medicine) or MD (Emergency Medicine) or MD (Geriatric Medicine) or MD (Anesthesia) or MD (Pulmonary Medicine) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto in the discipline/subject.

For the post of Palliative Medicine – A postgraduate medical degree viz. MD/DNB in Palliative Medicine/Anaesthesiology/Medicine/ Geriatrics Medicine/Oncology (Surgical/Medical/Radiation).

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - not exceeding 45 years

Download AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made entirely on the basis of merit in the Recruitment Test. The Recruitment Test for Senior Resident/Senior Demonstrators will consist of 90 Minutes (1½ hours) duration containing 80 multiple choice questions in the subject concerned. There will be no negative marking.

How to apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 11 May to 28 May 2021 at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates should note that Any Amendment/rectification/change/editing is not allowed in Name/Date of Birth/Subject applied/ Category i.e. SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/UR/OPH/EWS status after submitting the application fee through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

AIIMS Recruitment 2021 Application Fee