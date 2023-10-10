AKNU Result 2023 OUT on aknu.edu.in, Direct Link to Download 4th Semester UG and PG Result

AKNU Result 2023: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has recently declaredthe 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, MBA, MCA, and other exams. Adikavi Nannaya University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- aknu.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the AKNUresult 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2023
As per the latest update, Adikavi Nannaya University released 4th semester the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- aknu.edu.in.
|
Adikavi Nannaya University Result 2023
Steps to Check AKNU Results 2023
Candidates can check their 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, MBA, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AKNU results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - aknu.edu.in
Step 2: Check for the “Student Corner” segment.
Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.
Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.
Step 5: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Click on Search
Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference
AKNU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links
Check here the direct link for Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2023 for various semester examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
UG All Courses IV Semester Backlog (2017,2018,2019 & 2020 A.B.)
|
10-Oct-2023
|
PG Courses IV Semester MBA ,MBA(T&H) & MCA (Regular & Backlog)
|
07-Oct-2023
Adikavi Nannaya University: Highlights
Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), is located in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2006 by an Act of the Andhra Pradesh State Government. This university was named after the first poet of Telugu culture, Nannaya, the court poet of Rajah RajahNarendra. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).