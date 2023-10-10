AKNU Result 2023 OUT on aknu.edu.in, Direct Link to Download 4th Semester UG and PG Result

AKNU Result 2023 OUT: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) declared the 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, MBA, MCA on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

AKNU Result 2023: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has recently declaredthe 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, MBA, MCA, and other exams. Adikavi Nannaya University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- aknu.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the AKNUresult 2023, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2023

Steps to Check AKNU Results 2023

Candidates can check their 4th semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.A, B.Sc, MBA, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AKNU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - aknu.edu.in

Step 2: Check for the “Student Corner” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter the Hall Ticket Number and Click on Search

Step 6: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future reference

AKNU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2023 for various semester examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links UG All Courses IV Semester Backlog (2017,2018,2019 & 2020 A.B.) 10-Oct-2023 Click here PG Courses IV Semester MBA ,MBA(T&H) & MCA (Regular & Backlog) 07-Oct-2023 Click here

Adikavi Nannaya University: Highlights

Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), is located in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2006 by an Act of the Andhra Pradesh State Government. This university was named after the first poet of Telugu culture, Nannaya, the court poet of Rajah RajahNarendra. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).