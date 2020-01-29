Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2019-20 for RO & Computer Assistant Out @allahabadhighcourt.in, Download Answer Key and Objection Form

Allahabad High Court Answer Key 2019-20: Allahabad High Court has released the answer key and objection form for Review Officer Recruitment Exam 2019 and Computer Assistant Recruitment Exam 2019, against advertisement number 02/R.O. /2019 dated 26.09.2019 and Advertisement No. 03/C.A./2019 dated 26.09.2019 respectively. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download Allahabad High Court Answer Key from the official website of Allahabad High Court www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

Candidates may fill objection form in case they have any concern regarding any answer. Allahabad High Court RO Answer Link and Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Answer Link along with objection form are also given below. Candidates can login in the prescribed links. As per the official website, Allahabad High Court answer keys and objection forms is available from 29 January 2020 upto 03 February 2020.

Allahabad High Court RO Answer Key Download and Objection Form



Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Answer Key Download

Allahabad High Court Objection Form

How to Download Allahabad High Court Answer Key?

Go to Allahabad High Court website i.e. www.allahabadhighcourt.in Go to Recruitment Tab, given at the bottom of the homepage Click on HTML ‘Answer keys and objection forms for the Stage-I examination of Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2019 ‘ A new window will open where you will find link for answer keys and objection form for Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2019 and link for answer keys and objection forms for Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2019 Click on link and login Download Allahabad High Court RO Answer Key or Download Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Answer Key Submit Objection, if any

Allahabad High Court RO and Computer Assistant exam was conducted on 12 January 2020 (Sunday).