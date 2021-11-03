Allahabad High Court CBT Schedule 2021 Released for RO, ARO and Others @allahabadhighcourt.in, Check Details

Allahabad High Court (AHC) has released the CBT schedule for the posts of Review Officer and other posts on its official website -allahabadhighcourt.in. Check details here.

Allahabad High Court CBT Schedule 2021: Allahabad High Court (AHC) has released the CBT schedule for the posts of Review Officer(RO); Assistant Review Officer(ARO); Computer Assistant(CA); Additional Private Secretary and others. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can check the detail exam schedule available on the official website of Allahabad High Court i.e.-allahabadhighcourt.in.

As per the schedule, exam for the posts of Review Officer (RO) will be conducted on 10 & 12 December 2021. Exam will be held for Part I for Multiple Choice Objective Questions in CBT Mode-03 Hours and Part-II which will be based on Computer Knowledge Test in English only in CBT Mode-20 Minutes.

Exam for Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts will be conducted from 14-16 & 18-20 December 2021. Those who have applied for the posts of Computer Assistant (CA) should note that exam will be held on 21 December 2021 (Tuesday).

CBT for Additional Private Secretary (APS)-Hindi post will be held on 23 December 2021 (Thursday), Review Officer (RO) -Hindi on 06th January 2022 (Thursday) and Review Officer (RO)-Urdu exam will be conducted on 07th January 2022 (Friday).

The Admit Card for the above exam will be issued online 10 Days before the date of Examination. Candidates can get all the details including the date, duration/timing, Exam Centre, Instructions, etc. on the Admit Card for the above posts.

Candidates should note that the Date, Time, Venue, etc. of Stage-II Examination for APS (English & Hindi) as well as RO (Hindi & Urdu) Recruitment Examinations-2021 shall be intimated through separate Admit Card to be issued in due Course on the official websites.

