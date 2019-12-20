Allahabad High Court RO Admit Card 2019 Released @allahabadhighcourt.in, Download Review Officer and Computer Assistant Admit Card

Allahabad High Court RO Admit Card 2019: Allahabad High Court has released the admit card of Stage 1 Exam for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Computer Assistant. Allahabad High Court RO exam is scheduled on 12 January 2020 (Sunday).

All candidates who have applied for Allahabad High Court Review Officer and Computer Assistant Posts can download their admit card from Allahabad High Court official website www.allahabadhighcourt.in. Allahabad High Court Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates also get their AHC admit card through the links.

Allahabad High Court Stage-I Exam is an objective type test on OMR Sheet (offline) comprising of 200 Questions Maximum marks for the test is 200. The duration of the objective type test shall be of 150 Minutes. There shall be no Negative marking in objective type test.

Questions will be framed from the subjects such as General Science, History of India, Indian National Movement, Indian Polity, Economy and Culture and Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade, Trade Population, Ecology and Urbanisation (in India Context) World Geography & Geography and Resources of India, Current National and International Important Events, General Intelligentsia, Special Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture, Industry, Trade, Living and Social Traditions of Uttar Pradesh, Knowledge of General English and General Hindi of Graduation Level and Elementary Knowledge of Computers.

Successful candidates in the exam will be called for Stage 2 Exam which is an Computer Knowledge Test of 50 marks.

