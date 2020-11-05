Allahabad High Court DV Dates 2020 for RO & Computer Asst Posts Released @allahabadhighcourt.in, Check Details

Allahabad High Court DV Dates 2020: Allahabad High Court has released the Document Verification Dates for the posts of Review Officer (RO) and Computer Assistant posts on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the RO & Computer Asst Posts can check the Document Verification Dates on the official website of Allahabad High Court i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in.

According to the short notification released by the Allahabad High Court, the Document Verification for the qualified candidates for the Review Officer (RO) and Computer Assistant posts will be conducted from 09 to 11 November 2020.

Candidates should note that they will have to report at 10.00 A.M. on the mentioned dates in the Chamber of Joint Registrar (Establishment) situated on second floor of Mediation & Conciliation Building, New Extension Building, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad.

Candidates will have to present with the original documents along with one set of self attested photocopy of the documents/ certificates in support of their candidature for the post of Review Officer/ Computer Assistant as per the advertisement as mentioned in the notification.

You can check the details notification available on the official website of Allahabad High Court. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

