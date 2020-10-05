Allahabad High Court RO/Computer Assistant Computer Knowledge Test Admit Card 2020 Out @allahabadhighcourt.in, Download AHC Typing Test Call Letter

Allahabad High Court RO/Computer Assistant Typing Test Admit Card 2020: Allahabad High Court (AHC) has released the admit card of Stage 2 ((Computer Knowledge Test) for the post of Review Officer (RO) and Computer Assistant. The candidates, who are qualified in Allahabad High Court RO Computer Assistant Exam, can download Allahabad High Court Typing Test Admit Card from the official website of AHC - allahabadhighcourt.in.

Allahabad High Court RO Typing Test Admit Card Download Link

Allahabad High Court Computer Assistant Typing Test Admit Card Link

AHC Typing Test will be conducted on 22 October 2020 (Thursday). The test will be of 50 marks.

How to Download Allahabad High Court RO Computer Assistant Computer Knowledge Test Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in/ Go to ‘Recruitment , given at the bottom of the homepage Now click on ‘E-Admit Cards for the Stage-II examination (Computer Knowledge Test) of Review Officer and Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2019’ A new window will open where you will find “Link for downloading E-Admit Cards for Stage-II examination (Computer Knowledge Test) of Review Officer Recruitment Examination-2019 is : http://ahcro2019.cbtexam.in/” and “Link for downloading E-Admit Cards for Stage-II examination (Computer Knowledge Test) of Computer Assistant Recruitment Examination-2019 is : http://ahcca2019.cbtexam.in” Click on the link Enter your Login ID and Date of Birth Download AHC RO Skill Test Admit Card or AHC Computer Assistant Skill Test Admit Card

The recruitment is being done to fill up 329 vacancies under Allahabad High Court. Out of total, 288 posts are for the post of Junior Assistant Posts and 41 for Stenographer/ Personal Assistant Posts.