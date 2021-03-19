Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2021 on 27 March @allahabadhighcourt.in, Check District Judge Exam Updates

Allhabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad or Allahabad High Court will release the admit card of UP Higher Judicial Service 2021 (UPJHS 2021) for the post of District Judge on 27 March 2021 on its website -allahabadhighcourt.in. Allahabad High Court UPHJS Exam is scheduled to be held on 04 April 2021 (Sunday).

Candidates can download Allahabad High Court Admit Card 2021, once released, using the same Login ID and Password issued to them of filling up of online application form. In case the Login ID and Password are forgotten, the same may be generated using the option ‘forgot passoword’ and filling the mandatory fields such as Name, Father’s/Husband’s Name and Date of Birth (DOB).

Also, In case the candidates to failed to download UPHJS Admit Card from the website of AHC, they can get their Allahabad High Court Duplicate Admit Card from the selection and appointment Cell, 1st Floor, Medication and Conciliation Centre Building, High Court, Allahabad from 02 April 2021 onward, after proper verification. The candidate should carry their ID Proof in original and photocopy of the same for duplicate admit card

Allahabad High Court Exam Pattern

There will be objective questions on :

Subjects Marks Time Duration General Knowledge 100 3 Hours HJS Language 100 3 Hours Law I (Substantive Law) 200 3 Hours Law II (Procedure and Evidence 200 3 Hours Law III (Penal, Revenue, and Local Laws) 200 3 Hour

Allahabad High Court UPHJS Admit Card Notice

