AP CAS Result 2020 Released @cfw.ap.nic.in, Download AP DPHFW CAS Merit List/ Selection List of 5165 Candidates

AP CFW CAS Result 2020: Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh (DPH&FW), Vijayawada has released the result for recruitment to the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS). A provisional merit list containing the list of shortlisted candidates has been prepared. The candidates can download AP CFW Result 2020 from the official website cfw.ap.nic.in.

AP CFW Result 2020 Download Link given below. A total of 5173 candidates has been included in the list. All those candidates who have applied for the posts can check the remarks through the link.

As per AP CFW Result Notice “It is hereby informed that the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh issued Notification No.1/2020 for the recruitment of CAS posts. The Provisional merit list of CAS along with URL: https://health.ap.gov.in/ cvpassapp / covid/ GetCivilDetailsView to view the application/certificates upoloaded by the applicants is placed in cfw.ap.nic.in website. The applicants are hereby informed to submit their objections if any with documentary evidence on or before 22.08.2020 by 5.00pm to the below mentioned mail. Id. Mail. ID:: casrecruitmentdphfw2020@gmail.com The objections submitted after due date will not be considered. After considering the valid objections, final merit list will be prepared and placed in the above mentioned website. This has got the approval of the Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare, AP, Vijayawad.”

Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare (CFW), Andhra Pradesh had invited applications to fill up 665 vacant post of Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS). The last date of submitting application was 18 July 2020.