AP Health Department DMHO Recruitment 2020: 750+ Vacancies for Nurse and Other Posts

AP Health Department (DMHO) Recruitment 2020: Government of Andhra Pradesh Medical & Health Department, District Medical &Health Officer (DMHO) has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Radio Grapher,PMOO, MNO (Male Nursing Orderly) and FNO (Female Nursing Orderly). A total of 757 vacancies are available under the Administrative Control of District Medical &Health Officer of Vizianagaram, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore Districts.
Eligible candidates who are interested for the posts can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit the application in the concenred O/o District Medical & Health Officer. The last date for submitting application for Vizianagaram Guntur and Nellore Districts is 22 July 2020 and the last date of application for Krishna District is 24 July 2020.
Before applying for the posts, candidate must read the notification link given below.
AP Health Department (DMHO) Important Dates
- Last Date of Application for Vizianagaram Guntur and Nellore Districts - 22 July 2020
- Last Date of Application for Krishna District - 24 July 2020
- Completion of Scrutiny for Vizianagaram - 05 August 2020
- Grievances & Redressal for Vizianagaram - 07 August 2020
- Verification & issue of Orders for Vizianagaram - 10 August 2020 to 14 August 2020
AP Health Department (DMHO) Vacancy Details
DMHO Vizianagaram
- Staff Nurse - 76 Posts
- Lab Technician 2 - 26 Posts
- Pharmacist - 27 Posts
DMHO Guntur
- Staff Nurse 119
- Lab Technician 43
- Pharmacist 23
- MNO 18
- FNO 15
DMHO Nellore
- Staff Nurse 92
- Lab Technician 50
- Pharmacist 22
DMHO Krishna
- Staff Nurse - 98
- Lab Technician - 27
- Pharmacist - 26
- Radio Grapher -02
- PMOO - 03
- MNO - 30
- FNO - 25
Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician , Pharmacist and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse -B.Sc.Nursing/General Nursing & Midwifery course from Govt./Govt.reg. Nursing Institute and Regn. of Nursing council.
- Lab Technician 2 -Inter Vocational MLT/ DMLT/B.Sc. MLT Govt./Govt.reg. Institutions which are Registered in AP Paramedical Board Reorganization.
- Pharmacist - D,Pharmacy /B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy Govt./Govt.reg. Institutions which are Registered in Pharmacy Council.
- Radio Grapher - Inter Science with CRA Training from Govt. Recognized Institution
- PMOO - Inter Science and with two years Diploma in Ophthalmology. Must be Registered in AP Para Medical Board.
- MNO & FNO - 10th Class or Equivalent
Pay Scale:
- Staff Nurse - Rs. 34000/-
- Lab Technician 2, Pharmacist - Rs. 28,000/-
- MNO, FNO - Rs. 12,000/-
- Radiographer and PMOO - Rs. 17500
How to apply for AP Health Department (DMHO) Vacancy Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the concerned DMHO District on or before the last date.
DMO Vizianagaram Notification PDF