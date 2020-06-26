AP Health Department DMHO Recruitment 2020: 750+ Vacancies for Nurse and Other Posts

AP Health Department (DMHO) Recruitment 2020: Government of Andhra Pradesh Medical & Health Department, District Medical &Health Officer (DMHO) has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Radio Grapher,PMOO, MNO (Male Nursing Orderly) and FNO (Female Nursing Orderly). A total of 757 vacancies are available under the Administrative Control of District Medical &Health Officer of Vizianagaram, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore Districts.

Eligible candidates who are interested for the posts can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit the application in the concenred O/o District Medical & Health Officer. The last date for submitting application for Vizianagaram Guntur and Nellore Districts is 22 July 2020 and the last date of application for Krishna District is 24 July 2020.

Before applying for the posts, candidate must read the notification link given below.

AP Health Department (DMHO) Important Dates

Last Date of Application for Vizianagaram Guntur and Nellore Districts - 22 July 2020

Last Date of Application for Krishna District - 24 July 2020

Completion of Scrutiny for Vizianagaram - 05 August 2020

Grievances & Redressal for Vizianagaram - 07 August 2020

Verification & issue of Orders for Vizianagaram - 10 August 2020 to 14 August 2020

AP Health Department (DMHO) Vacancy Details

DMHO Vizianagaram

Staff Nurse - 76 Posts

Lab Technician 2 - 26 Posts

Pharmacist - 27 Posts

DMHO Guntur

Staff Nurse 119

Lab Technician 43

Pharmacist 23

MNO 18

FNO 15

DMHO Nellore

Staff Nurse 92

Lab Technician 50

Pharmacist 22

DMHO Krishna

Staff Nurse - 98

Lab Technician - 27

Pharmacist - 26

Radio Grapher -02

PMOO - 03

MNO - 30

FNO - 25

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician , Pharmacist and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse -B.Sc.Nursing/General Nursing & Midwifery course from Govt./Govt.reg. Nursing Institute and Regn. of Nursing council.

Lab Technician 2 -Inter Vocational MLT/ DMLT/B.Sc. MLT Govt./Govt.reg. Institutions which are Registered in AP Paramedical Board Reorganization.

Pharmacist - D,Pharmacy /B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy Govt./Govt.reg. Institutions which are Registered in Pharmacy Council.

Radio Grapher - Inter Science with CRA Training from Govt. Recognized Institution

PMOO - Inter Science and with two years Diploma in Ophthalmology. Must be Registered in AP Para Medical Board.

MNO & FNO - 10th Class or Equivalent

Pay Scale:

Staff Nurse - Rs. 34000/-

Lab Technician 2, Pharmacist - Rs. 28,000/-

MNO, FNO - Rs. 12,000/-

Radiographer and PMOO - Rs. 17500

How to apply for AP Health Department (DMHO) Vacancy Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the concerned DMHO District on or before the last date.

DMO Vizianagaram Notification PDF

DMO Guntur Notification PDF

DMO Nellore Notification PDF

DMO Krishna Notification PDF