AP Police Recruitment 2022: 6511 Vacancies for Constable and SI Posts@slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) published the notification for 6511 Constables and Sub Inspectors. Candidates can check the details here.

AP Police Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Police Constable (APSP/ Civil) (Men & Women) and Sub Inspector (RSI/ Civil). Candidates who are interested to serve in the police can submit their application online mode on slprb.ap.gov.in from tomorrow i.e. on 30 November 2022 at slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date for submitting an application is 28 December 2022.

The police department has 6100 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women)and Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (AIfSP) (Men) and 411 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCI) Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men &Women) and Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men).

Candidates will be called to appear for a preliminary written test in the month of January and February 2023.

AP Police PC Constable Notification Download

AP Police PC SI Notification Download

AP Police PC SI Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 30 November 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 28 December 2022

AP Police Constable Exam Date - 22 January 2023

AP Police SI Exam Date - 19 February 2023

AP Police PC Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department - 3580 Posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department - 2520 Posts



The vacancies shall be filled in the following units

Name of the Unit Srikakulam Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam City Visakhapatnam Rural East Godavari Rajamahendravaram Urban West Godavari Krishna Vijayawada City Guntur Rural Guntur Urban Prakasam Nellore Kurnool YSR. District Kadapa Ananthapuramu Chittoor

AP Police SI Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCI) Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men &Women) in Police Department - 13

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Department - 96



Eligibility Criteria for AP Police PC SI Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Constable - The candidate should be Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognised by the State Government.

SI - The candidate should be a graduate.

AP Police PC SI Selection 2022

The selection will be made on the basis of:

Pre Exam Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Final Written Exam Final Selection

Application Fee:

SI

OCs and BCs, applying for the Posts of SIs (Civil) & RSIs (APSP) - Rs. 600/-

For SCs, STs Local AP Candidates - Rs. 300/-

PC