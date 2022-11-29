AP Police Recruitment 2022: 6511 Vacancies for Constable and SI Posts@slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Recruitment 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh is looking to recruit candidates for the post of Police Constable (APSP/ Civil) (Men & Women) and Sub Inspector (RSI/ Civil). Candidates who are interested to serve in the police can submit their application online mode on slprb.ap.gov.in from tomorrow i.e. on 30 November 2022 at slprb.ap.gov.in. The last date for submitting an application is 28 December 2022.
The police department has 6100 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women)and Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (AIfSP) (Men) and 411 vacancies for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCI) Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men &Women) and Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men).
Candidates will be called to appear for a preliminary written test in the month of January and February 2023.
AP Police PC SI Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 30 November 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 28 December 2022
- AP Police Constable Exam Date - 22 January 2023
- AP Police SI Exam Date - 19 February 2023
AP Police PC Vacancy Details
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (Civil) (Men & Women) in Police Department - 3580 Posts
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (APSP) (Men) in Police Department - 2520 Posts
The vacancies shall be filled in the following units
|Name of the Unit
|Srikakulam
|Vizianagaram
|Visakhapatnam City
|Visakhapatnam Rural
|East Godavari
|Rajamahendravaram Urban
|West Godavari
|Krishna
|Vijayawada City
|Guntur Rural
|Guntur Urban
|Prakasam
|Nellore
|Kurnool
|YSR. District Kadapa
|Ananthapuramu
|Chittoor
AP Police SI Vacancy Details
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCI) Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men &Women) in Police Department - 13
- Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Department - 96
Eligibility Criteria for AP Police PC SI Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Constable - The candidate should be Intermediate or its equivalent examination recognised by the State Government.
- SI - The candidate should be a graduate.
AP Police PC SI Selection 2022
The selection will be made on the basis of:
- Pre Exam
- Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
- Final Written Exam
- Final Selection
Application Fee:
SI
- OCs and BCs, applying for the Posts of SIs (Civil) & RSIs (APSP) - Rs. 600/-
- For SCs, STs Local AP Candidates - Rs. 300/-
PC
- For Local Candidates of AP (OCs, BCs), Non Local Candidates of AP, EWS:: Rs.300/-
- For SCs/ STs of Local Candidates of AP: Rs. 150/-