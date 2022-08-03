AP TET 2022 Preparation Strategy for Paper-I A & B and Paper-II A & B

AP TET Admit Card 2022 Released for download from 25th July 2022 Onwards. Check Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for TET Paper-I A & B (Classes I TO V) and TET Paper II-A & B (Classes VI-VIII).

AP TET 2022 Preparation Strategy for Paper-I A & B and Paper-II A & B
AP TET 2022 Preparation Strategy for Paper-I A & B and Paper-II A & B

AP TET Preparation Strategy 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) will be held from 6th August to 21st August 2022 across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh State for the recruitment of Teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State. Online applications were invited from eligible candidates for the AP TET 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 16th July 2022.

In this article, we have shared the AP TET 2022 Preparation Strategy and Important Topics for Paper-I A & B and Paper-II A & B.

AP TET 2022 Calendar

AP TET 2022 Events

Important Dates

AP TET 2022 Notification Release Date

10th June 2022

Online Payment of Fees

15th June to 15th July 2022

AP TET 2022 Application Start Date

16th June 2022

AP TET 2022 Application End Date

16th July 2022

AP TET Admit Card 2022 Release Date

25th July 2022 Onwards

Online Mock Test Availability

26th July 2022 Onwards

AP TET 2022 Paper-I (A&B), Paper-II (A&B)

6th August to 21st August 2022

Release of Initial Answer Key

31st August 2022

Receiving of Objections on Initial Key

1st September to 7th September 2022

Final Answer Release Date

12th September 2022

Final Result Declaration

14th September 2022

AP TET Exam Pattern 2022

All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying One Mark, with four alternatives out of which One Answer will be correct. There will be no Negative Marking. There will be Two Papers for the TET Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, and Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a Teacher either for Classes I to V or for Classes VI to VIII shall have to appear in both Papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The Question Paper shall be bilingual (i.e). English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all Languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script).

AP TET Paper-I A & B

Duration of examination: 2½ hours (2 hours and 30 minutes)

Paper I (for Classes I to V)

S.No.

Subject

No. of

MCQs

Marks

1

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

2

Language I

30

30

3

Language II (English)

30

30

4

Mathematics

30

30

5

Environmental Studies

30

30

TOTAL

150

150

Paper I-B (for Classes I to V)

S.No.

Subject

No. of

MCQs

Marks

1

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

2

Language I

30

30

3

Language II (English)

30

30

4

Mathematics

30

30

5

Environmental Studies

30

30

TOTAL

150

150

NOTE:

(i) The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the primary

(ii) How to choose language–I of APTET Paper-I: The following languages are offered under First Language in the Schools under the State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Odiya. A Candidate has to choose one of these 6 Languages under Language-I of TET, those candidates should have compulsorily studied that Language either as medium of study or as First Language at least up to Class X. The candidates who studied CBSE/ ICSE curriculum can choose the Language which they studied up to Class

(iii) The Language-II shall be English for all the candidates.

(iv) For 30 MCQs under Language I&II, 24 MCQs will be on content and 6 MCQs on Pedagogy on a Language.

AP TET Paper-II A & B

Duration of examination: 2½ hours (2 hours and 30 minutes)

Paper II- A (VI to VIII)

S.No.

Subject

No. of MCQs

Marks

1

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

2

Language I

30

30

3

Language II (English)

30

30

 

 

4

(a)    For Mathematics & Science Teachers:

(b)    For Social Studies Teacher

(c)    For any other Teacher – Either (iv)(a) or (iv)(b)

 

 

60

 

 

60

TOTAL

150

150

Paper II- B (VI to VIII)

S.No.

Subject

No. of MCQs

Marks

1

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

2

Language I

10

10

3

Language II (English)

10

10

4

Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy

100

100

TOTAL

150

150

 

AP TET 2022 Related Links
AP TET Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern PDF
AP TET Admit Card 2022 Shift Timings, Mock Tests
AP TET Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Education

AP TET Preparation Strategy Paper-I A & B

All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying One Mark, with four alternatives out of which One Answer will be correct. There will be no Negative Marking. Paper I A (for Classes I to V); Number of Multiple Choice Questions MCQs – 150 Duration of examination: 2½ hours (2 hours and 30 minutes).

Child Development and Pedagogy

The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on the Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the primary level.

For Important Topics in Child Development and Pedagogy, Click Here. (Page 1-3) and (Page 18)

Language I 

The following languages are offered under First Language in the Schools under the State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Odiya. A Candidate has to choose one of these 6 Languages under Language-I of TET, those candidates should have compulsorily studied that Language either as medium of study or as First Language at least up to Class X. The candidates who studied CBSE/ ICSE curriculum can choose the Language which they studied up to Class X.

In the Language I, candidates will be based on Proficiency in the language, Elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities (Standard up to class X level).

For Important Topics in Language I, Click Here. (Page 4-10) and (Page 19-25)

Environmental Studies

The syllabus for Environmental Studies is designed on the basis of topics of Classes I to V. The difficulty standard as well as linkages of content/topics could be up to Secondary Stage (up to Class X) for testing. There will 24 MCQs will be on Content and 6 MCQs on Pedagogy.

For Important Topics in Environmental Studies, Click Here. (Page 14-17) and (Page 29-32)

Language II (English)

The syllabus for Language II shall also be based on Proficiency in the language, Elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities (Standard up to class X level). Refer to the table below for topic-wise preparation.

ap tet paper 1 a english topics

ap tet paper 1 language english topics

Mathematics

The syllabus for Mathematics is also designed on the basis of topics of Classes I to V. The difficulty standard as well as linkages of content/topics could be up to Secondary Stage (up to Class X) for testing. The test items in Mathematics and Environmental Studies will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) not only on Content but also on Pedagogy. In Mathematics, 24 MCQs will be on Content and 6 MCQs on Pedagogy. Refer to table below for topic-wise preparation.

Paper-I A Mathematics

Paper-I B Mathematics

I. Numbers

II. Mensuration

III. Geometry

IV. Data Handling

V. Algebra

VI. Arithmetic

 

Mathematics Methodology (D.El.Ed.)

Nature and Definitions of Mathematics

Aims, values and instructional objectives of teaching Mathematics

Methods of Teaching & Remedial measures in Mathematics

Instructional Material, TLM and Resource Utilization in Mathematics

Curriculum, Textbook & Instructional Planning

I. Numbers

II. Mensuration

III. Geometry

IV. Data Handling

 

 

Mathematics Methodology (D.El.Ed.)

Nature and Definitions of Mathematics

Aims, values and instructional objectives of teaching Mathematics

Methods of Teaching & Remedial measures in Mathematics

Instructional Material, TLM and Resource Utilization in Mathematics

Curriculum, Textbook & Instructional Planning.

Evaluation and Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation

AP TET Preparation Strategy Paper-II A & B

The syllabi for TET of concerned Paper II (A) are specially based and topics of Classes VI to VIII. The difficulty standard of questions as well as their linkages could be up to Senior Secondary Level (12th class).

Child Development and Pedagogy

The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the Elementary level for Paper II-A.

For Important Topics in Child Development and Pedagogy, Click Here. (Page 33-35) and (Page 64).

Language I

The following Languages are offered under First Language in Secondary schools under the State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odiya and Sanskrit. Other than Language Teachers has to choose one of these 8 Languages under Language I of TET, those candidates should have compulsorily studied that Language either as medium of study or First Language at least up to Class-X. The candidates who studied CBSE/ ICSE curriculum can choose the Language which they studied up to Class X. Language Teachers have to choose the Language of their study in Pandit Training concerned under Language-I of TET Paper II (A).

The syllabus for Language I for Paper II-A shall be based on proficiency in the Language, Elements of Language, Communication and Comprehension abilities (standard up to Senior Secondary Level (12th Class). There will be 30 MCQs for Language I on content only.

For Important Topics in Language I, Click Here. (Page 37-42) and (65-70).

Language II

The syllabus for Language I for Paper II-A shall be based on proficiency in the Language, Elements of Language, Communication and Comprehension abilities (standard up to Senior Secondary Level (12th Class). There will be 30 MCQs for Language I on content only. Refer to the table below for topic-wise preparation.

ap tet paper 2 language II english topics

Mathematics and science/ Social Studies/ Languages (Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Odiya, Tamil and Sanskrit)

(i) Mathematics 30 MCQs (Content 24, Pedagogy 6)

(ii) Science 30 MCQs (Content 24, Pedagogy 6) Content –Physical Science 12 MCQs. Content –Biological Science 12 MCQs. Science Pedagogy 06 MCQs.

(iii) Social Studies 60 MCQs (Content 48, Pedagogy 12)

(iv) Language Teachers 60 MCQs (Content 48, Pedagogy 12)

Refer to table below for topic-wise preparation.

Subjects & Important Topics

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies

I. Arithmetic

II. Number System

III. Geometry

IV. Mensuration

V. Algebra

VI. Statistics

VII. Probability

VIII. Coordinate Geometry

IX. Trigonometry

 

Methodology

1. Meaning and Nature of Mathematics, History of Mathematics.

2. Contributions of Great Mathematicians - Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Srinivasa Ramanujan, Euclid, Pythagoras, George cantor.

3. Aims and Values of teaching Mathematics, Instructional objectives (Blooms taxonomy) 4. Mathematics curriculum: Principles, approaches of curriculum construction, -Logical and Psychological, Topical and Concentric, Spiral approaches. Qualities of a good Mathematics textbook.

5. Methods of teaching mathematics- Heuristic method, Laboratory method, Inductive and Deductive methods, Analytic and Synthetic methods, Project method and Problem Solving method.

6. Unit Plan, Year Plan, Lesson Planning in Mathematics.

7. Instructional materials, Edgar Dale's Cone of Experience.

8. Evolving strategies for the gifted students and slow learners,

9. Techniques of teaching mathematics like Oral work, Written work, Drilling, Assignment, Project, Speed and Accuracy.

10. Mathematics club, Mathematics structure, Mathematics order and pattern sequence.

11. Evaluation - Types, Tools and Techniques of Evaluation, Preparation of SAT Analysis, Characteristics of a good test.

Physical Science

1. Measurement

2. Motion

3. Force and Friction

4. Newton's Law of Motion

5. Gravitation

6. Floating bodies

7. Work, Energy

8. Sound

9. Heat

10. Light

11. Electricity

12. Electro-Magnetism

13. Some Natural Phenomenon

14. Stars and solar system

15. Separation of Substances

16. Changes around us

17. Matter

18. Metals and Non-metals

19. Synthetic fibers and Plastics

20. Coal and petroleum

21. Combustion fuels and flame

22. Water

23. Acids, Bases and Salts

 

Methodology

1. Definition, Nature, Structure and History of Science

2. Aims, Values, Instructional Objectives of teaching Science and Academic Standards in Science

3. Methods of Teaching Science 4. Teaching Learning Material in Teaching of Science - TLM in Science – Use of ICT.

5. Instructional Planning

6. Science Laboratory

7. Science Teacher - Changing Roles

8. Science Curriculum and its transaction, NCF-2005, SCF- 2011

9. Science Textbooks.

10. Evaluation - CCE - Formative Assessment, Summative Assessment - Designing and Administration Analysis of Scholastic Achievement Test (SAT)

 

Biological Science

1. Living world

2. Life Processes

3. Our Environment

 

Methodology

1. Definition, Nature, Structure and History of Biological Science 2. Aims, Values, Instructional Objectives of teaching Science and Academic Standards in Science

3. Methods of Teaching Science 4. Teaching Learning Material in Teaching of Science - TLM in Science – Use of ICT.

5. Instructional Planning

6. Science Laboratory

7. Science Teacher - Changing Roles

8. Science Curriculum and its transaction, NCF-2005, SCF- 2011

9. Science Textbooks.

10. Evaluation - CCE - Formative Assessment, Summative Assessment - Designing and Administration Analysis of Scholastic Achievement Test (SAT)

Theme - I: Diversity on the Earth

Theme - II: Production Exchange and Livelihoods

Theme -III: Political Systems and Governance

Theme -IV: Social Organisation and Inequities

Theme - V: Religion and Society

Theme -VI: Culture and Communication

 

Methodology

1. Aims and objectives of learning Social Sciences

2. School curriculum and resources in Social Sciences

3. Social Sciences as on integrating area of study: Context and concerns

4. Approaches and strategies for learning Social Sciences

5. Community Resources and Social Sciences Laboratory

6. Tools and techniques of assessment for learning: Social Sciences

7. Evaluation - CCE - assessment framework - assessment learning of students with special need.

Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy

Topics to focus include Autism Spectrum Disorders, Hearing Impairment, Learning Disability, Mental Retardation/ Intellectual Disability, Multiple Disabilities, and Visual Impairment.

For more detailed topic-wise in Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy, Click Here. (Page 72-73).

AP TET Qualifying Marks 2022

The criteria for considering pass in APTET is as follows:

Category

Pass Marks

General

60% marks and above

BC

50% marks and above

SC/ST/ Differently-abled (PH) & Ex- servicemen

40% marks and above

AP TET Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Active)

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Stories

Comment ()

Post Comment

7 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.