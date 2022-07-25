AP TET Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timings. Exam Pattern

AP TET Admit Card 2022 Released for Download from 25th July 2022 onwards . Check Exam Schedule and Shift Timings for TET Paper-I A & B (Classes I TO V) and TET Paper II-A & B (Classes VI-VIII).

AP TET Admit Card 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) will be held from 6th August to 21st August 2022 across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh State for the recruitment of Teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State. Online applications were invited from eligible candidates for the AP TET 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 16th July 2022.

In this article, we have shared the AP TET 2022 Admit Card Download Link, Exam Schedule, Shift Timings for Paper-I (A&B) and Paper-II (A&B).

AP TET 2022 Calendar

AP TET 2022 Events Important Dates AP TET 2022 Notification Release Date 10th June 2022 Online Payment of Fees 15th June to 15th July 2022 AP TET 2022 Application Start Date 16th June 2022 AP TET 2022 Application End Date 16th July 2022 AP TET Admit Card 2022 Release Date 25th July 2022 Onwards Online Mock Test Availability 26th July 2022 Onwards AP TET 2022 Paper-I (A&B), Paper-II (A&B) 6th August to 21st August 2022 Release of Initial Answer Key 31st August 2022 Receiving of Objections on Initial Key 1st September to 7th September 2022 Final Answer Release Date 12th September 2022 Final Result Declaration 14th September 2022

AP TET 2022 Exam Pattern

All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying One Mark, with four alternatives out of which One Answer will be correct. There will be no Negative Marking. There will be Two Papers for the TET Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, and Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a Teacher either for Classes I to V or for Classes VI to VIII shall have to appear in both Papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The Question Paper shall be bilingual (i.e). English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all Languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script).

Paper I-A (for Classes I to V)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 30 30 3 Language II (English) 30 30 4 Mathematics 30 30 5 Environmental Studies 30 30 TOTAL 150 150

Paper I-B (for Classes I to V)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 30 30 3 Language II (English) 30 30 4 Mathematics 30 30 5 Environmental Studies 30 30 TOTAL 150 150

NOTE:

(i) The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the primary

(ii) How to choose language–I of APTET Paper-I: The following languages are offered under First Language in the Schools under the State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Odiya. A Candidate has to choose one of these 6 Languages under Language-I of TET, those candidates should have compulsorily studied that Language either as medium of study or as First Language at least up to Class X. The candidates who studied CBSE/ ICSE curriculum can choose the Language which they studied up to Class

(iii) The Language-II shall be English for all the candidates.

(iv) For 30 MCQs under Language I&II, 24 MCQs will be on content and 6 MCQs on Pedagogy on a Language.

Paper II- A (VI to VIII)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 30 30 3 Language II (English) 30 30 4 (a) For Mathematics & Science Teachers: (b) For Social Studies Teacher (c) For any other Teacher – Either (iv)(a) or (iv)(b) 60 60 TOTAL 150 150

Paper II- B (VI to VIII)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Physical Education Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 10 10 3 Language II (English) 10 10 4 Physical Education (Content) 100 100 TOTAL 150 150 5 Incentive Marks for Meritorious Sports Candidates 30

NOTE:

(i) The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the Elementary level for Paper II-A Physical Education Pedagogy for Paper II-B will focus on Elementary

(ii) How to choose Language – I of AP-TET Paper-II A & B: The following Languages are offered under First Language in Secondary schools under the State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odiya and Sanskrit. Other than Language Teachers has to choose one of these 8 Languages under Language I of TET, those candidates should have compulsorily studied that Language either as medium of study or First Language at least up to Class-X. The candidates who studied CBSE/ ICSE curriculum can choose the Language which they studied up to Class Language Teachers have to choose the Language of their study in Pandit Training concerned under Language-I of TET Paper II (A). For Physical Education Teacher a candidate has to choose one of the five (5) Languages (Teugu, Urdu, Tamil, Odiya and Kannada) Under Language I of TET Paper II-B.

(iii) The Language-II shall be English for all the candidates.

(iv) Incentive Marks shall be given to the Physical Education TET candidates under three categories as listed below:

30 Marks

International level participation representing India

National level Medal Winners

All India Inter University Medal Winners

All India Federation cup Medal Winners

National School Games medal Winners

25 Marks

National Participation representing Andhra Pradesh State

All India Inter University Participation

South Zone Inter University Participation & Medal Winners

South Zonal interstate participation & Medal Winners

National School Games participation

20 Marks

State Level Medal Winners (Inter District)

State level School Games Medal Winners i.e. Gold, Silver and Bronze.

viii) If the candidate is having more than one certificate achieved at International, National or State level. The certificate secured at high level will be considered. At any rate a combination of all certificates will not be considered.

ix) Participation in veteran Championship (Master men, Master women), Invitation tournaments, Private tournaments and occasional tournaments are not considered.

x) The list of Games and Sports for considering the incentive marks is given in Annexure.

xi) 20% Weightage marks for Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) of the State Government for Physical Education candidates will be considered on the basis of Written Marks + Incentive Marks. 20% Weightage marks will be arrived by limiting total marks to 150 only.

AP TET Exam Schedule 2022: Shift Timings

Date of Exam Exam Paper Exam Timing Duration of Exam 6th August to 21st August 2022 Paper-I A 9.30 AM – 12.00 Noon 2 Hours 30 Minutes 2.30 PM – 5.00 PM 2 Hours 30 Minutes Paper-I B 9.30 AM – 12.00 Noon 2 Hours 30 Minutes Paper-II A 9.30 AM – 12.00 Noon 2 Hours 30 Minutes 2.30 PM – 5.00 PM 2 Hours 30 Minutes Paper-II B 9.30 AM – 12.00 Noon 2 Hours 30 Minutes

AP TET Exam Centers 2022

The APTET 2022 shall be conducted ‘ONLINE’ in the centers in various districts in Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Odissa from 6th August to 21st August 2022. A window will be opened to the candidates to opt the DISTRICT and session in the available centers. Candidates can choose their Exam Center through their Candidate Login on the AP TET website.

AP TET Admit Card 2022

AP TET Admit Card 2022 has been released for download from 25th July 2022 onwards. Candidates can download the AP TET Admit Card from the Link provided below that will take them to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022).

In case of any candidate could not download the Hall ticket he/ she should contact the Joint Director, TET of Commissioner of School Education, Anjaneya Towers, Ibrahimpatnam between 10.00 AM to 5.30 PM on all working hours in person only giving details of the journal number of the fee paid, reference number of the application submitted, a copy of the printout of the Application form and one photograph (same photograph as pasted on the application form).

AP TET Admit Card 2022 Download Link