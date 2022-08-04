AP TET 2022 Written Exam Begins on 6th August 2022: Check Last-Minute Tips to Score High, Exam & COVID Guidelines

AP TET Tips & Tricks 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) will be held from 6th August to 21st August 2022 across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh State for the recruitment of Teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State. Online applications were invited from eligible candidates for the AP TET 2022 from 16th June 2022 to 16th July 2022.

In this article, we have shared the AP TET 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips for Paper-I A & B and Paper-II A & B and Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

AP TET 2022 Calendar

AP TET 2022 Events Important Dates AP TET 2022 Notification Release Date 10th June 2022 Online Payment of Fees 15th June to 15th July 2022 AP TET 2022 Application Start Date 16th June 2022 AP TET 2022 Application End Date 16th July 2022 AP TET Admit Card 2022 Release Date 25th July 2022 Onwards Online Mock Test Availability 26th July 2022 Onwards AP TET 2022 Paper-I (A&B), Paper-II (A&B) 6th August to 21st August 2022 Release of Initial Answer Key 31st August 2022 Receiving of Objections on Initial Key 1st September to 7th September 2022 Final Answer Release Date 12th September 2022 Final Result Declaration 14th September 2022

AP TET Exam Pattern 2022

All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying One Mark, with four alternatives out of which One Answer will be correct. There will be no Negative Marking. There will be Two Papers for the TET Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, and Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a Teacher either for Classes I to V or for Classes VI to VIII shall have to appear in both Papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The Question Paper shall be bilingual (i.e). English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all Languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script).

AP TET Paper-I A & B

Duration of examination: 2½ hours (2 hours and 30 minutes)

Paper I A (for Classes I to V)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 30 30 3 Language II (English) 30 30 4 Mathematics 30 30 5 Environmental Studies 30 30 TOTAL 150 150

Paper I-B (for Classes I to V)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 30 30 3 Language II (English) 30 30 4 Mathematics 30 30 5 Environmental Studies 30 30 TOTAL 150 150

NOTE:

(i) The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the primary

(ii) How to choose language–I of APTET Paper-I: The following languages are offered under First Language in the Schools under the State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Odiya. A Candidate has to choose one of these 6 Languages under Language-I of TET, those candidates should have compulsorily studied that Language either as medium of study or as First Language at least up to Class X. The candidates who studied CBSE/ ICSE curriculum can choose the Language which they studied up to Class

(iii) The Language-II shall be English for all the candidates.

(iv) For 30 MCQs under Language I&II, 24 MCQs will be on content and 6 MCQs on Pedagogy on a Language.

AP TET Paper-II A & B

Duration of examination: 2½ hours (2 hours and 30 minutes)

Paper II- A (VI to VIII)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 30 30 3 Language II (English) 30 30 4 (a) For Mathematics & Science Teachers: (b) For Social Studies Teacher (c) For any other Teacher – Either (iv)(a) or (iv)(b) 60 60 TOTAL 150 150

Paper II- B (VI to VIII)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 10 10 3 Language II (English) 10 10 4 Category of Disability Specialization and Pedagogy 100 100 TOTAL 150 150

AP TET 2022 Last Minute Preparation Tips to Score High

1. Revise the syllabus, Check exam pattern, exam schedule, shift timings

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, previous years’ cut-off marks, exam schedule, shift timings, etc to avoid missing out important instructions and information. There will be Two Papers for the TET Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, and Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a Teacher either for Classes I to V or for Classes VI to VIII shall have to appear in both Papers (Paper I and Paper II). APTET 2022 shall be conducted ‘ONLINE’ in the centers in various districts inAndhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Odissa.

2. There will be no negative marking

All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying One Mark, with four alternatives out of which One Answer will be correct. The Question Paper shall be bilingual (i.e). English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all Languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script).

3. Practice previous years’ question papers & important topics

Do not take up new topics. Candidates should solve as many previous years’ questions papers as possible. Focus on revising all important concepts, theories, formulas, important static GK and current affairs, etc. Utilise the day before the exam for strengthening your strong areas, speed, accuracy. Set up a timer of 2 hours 30 minutes and solve papers to gauge your solving skills.

4. Achieve qualifying marks

The criteria for considering pass in APTET is as follows:

Category Pass Marks General 60% marks and above BC 50% marks and above SC/ST/ Differently-abled (PH) & Ex- servicemen 40% marks and above

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring their admit card with their photograph affixed (currently valid photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof – this is essential. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

AP TET 2022 Exam Instructions & COVID Guidelines

Procedure for conduct of examination and instructions for use of the Test Booklet and Answer Sheet are as under. Candidates are advised to go through them carefully before going for the Examination. NOTE: Candidate shall not be permitted to the examination hall under any circumstances after the commencement of the examination.

1. The examination rooms/hall will be opened 30 minutes before the commencement of the test. Candidates should take their seats immediately after the examination hall is opened to enter.

2. The candidates should adhere to the instructions given on the Hall Ticket. Further, the candidate must show, on demand, the Hall Ticket for admission in the examination room / hall. A candidate who does not possess the Hall Ticket issued by the TS-TET Office shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Test Centre Superintendent.

3. A seat indicating Hall ticket number will be allocated to each candidate. Candidates should find and occupy their allotted seat only. If any candidate is found to have changed room or the seat on her/his own other than allotted, her/his candidature shall be cancelled and no plea would be accepted further.

4. Candidates are not allowed to carry these items: textual material, calculators, Docu-Pen, slide rules, log tables, and electronic watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, and bits of papers, mobile phone, pager or any other device, except the Hall Ticket and Black Ball Point pen inside the Examination room / hall. If any candidate is in possession of any of the above items, her/his candidature will be treated as unfair means and her/his current examination will be cancelled. She/He will also be debarred for future examination(s) and the material will be seized.

5. No candidate will leave her/his seat or Examination Room, without the special permission of the Centre Superintendent or the Invigilator concerned, until the full duration of the paper is over. Candidates should not leave the room/ hall without handing over their OMR Answer Sheets to the Invigilator on duty.

6. Candidates are advised to bring with them a cardboard or a clip board on which nothing should be written, so that they have no difficulty in writing responses in the OMR Answer Sheet even if the tables provided in the examination room/hall do not have smooth surface. They should also bring their own Ball Point Pens (Black) of good quality. These will not be supplied at the examination centre.

7. Smoking in the Examination Hall/Room is strictly prohibited. Tea, coffee, cold drinks or snacks are not allowed to be taken into the examination rooms during examination hours.

8. Unfair Means: Candidates shall maintain perfect silence and attend to their Question Paper only. Any conversation or gesticulation or disturbance in the Examination Room/ Hall shall be deemed as misbehaviour. If a candidate is found using unfair means or impersonating, her/his candidature shall be cancelled and he/she will be liable to be debarred for taking examination either permanently or for a specified period according to the nature of offence. If any candidate is in possession of any item(s) as mentioned in note (v) above, her/his candidature for current examination will be cancelled and also liable to be debarred for future examination(s). Further TS-TET is covered by ACT No.25 of 1997 of Prohibition of Malpractices in Examinations. If any candidate or any person commits any offence in Exam/Test, she/he will be liable for severe action including criminal proceedings.

9. Rough Work: Candidates will not do any rough work on the OMR Answer Sheet. All rough work is to be done in the Test Booklet itself, in the space provided.

10. Changing Answer is not allowed: Candidates must fully satisfy themselves about the accuracy of the answer before darkening the appropriate circle on the OMR answer sheet as no change in answer once marked is allowed. Use of eraser or white/correction fluid on the OMR Answer Sheet is not permissible as the Answer Sheets are machine gradable and it may lead to wrong evaluation.

