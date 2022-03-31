AP TET 2022 Syllabus: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to be Teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for appearing for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022). Candidates will be able to register online for the AP TET 2022 soon in June 2022 (Tentative). AP-TET-2022 Written Exam is expected to be conducted in July 2022 (Tentative) across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh State. In this article, we have shared the AP TET 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Education Qualification, How to Apply.

AP TET 2022 Important Dates

AP TET 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date June 2022 (Tentative) AP TET 2022 Application Start Date June 2022 (Tentative) AP TET 2022 Application End Date June 2022 (Tentative) AP TET 2022 Admit Card June-July 2022 (Tentative) AP TET 2022 Paper-I, Paper-II (A&B) July 2022

AP TET 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates at the time of applying for AP-TET should be in possession of the following minimum qualifications prescribed for category of I to V classes (Paper- I) and VI to VIII classes (Paper-II (A) & (B)).

Minimum Qualifications for TET Paper I (Classes I TO V)

For candidates already in possession of Respective Teacher Education Certificates or pursuing final year of respective Teacher Education Course during 2017-2018 or earlier:

Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks. However, in case of SC/ ST/ BC/ Differently Abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%. AND pass in 2 - year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.) / 2 - year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

OR

Intermediate / Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks. In respect of SC/ ST/ BC/ Differently Abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 40%. AND pass in 2 - year Diploma in Elementary Education / 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education. (B.El.Ed.) / 2 - year Diploma in Education (Special Education) in case of the candidates, who have passed or admitted to D.El.Ed / D.Ed., course prior to issue of these guidelines.

Note: NCTE guidelines were issued in the Month of August 2010. Therefore, the candidates who acquired qualifications prior to August, 2010 are eligible with above said qualifications/Percentage of marks.

Minimum Qualifications for TET Paper II-A (Classes VI-VIII)

a) Mathematics and Science Teachers / Social Studies Teachers

(i) Any graduation in concerned subject with at least 50% marks. In case of SC/ST/BC/ Differently Abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 40% and pass in Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) Course / Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) – Special Education.)

(ii) 4- year B.A.Ed / B.Sc.Ed., with at least 50% marks, in case of SC / ST / BC/ Differently Abled candidates, the minimum marks shall be 45%.

OR

b) Language Teachers (Classes VI - VIII) Graduation with Language concerned as one of the Optional Subjects (OR) Bachelor of Oriental Language (or its equivalent) (OR) Graduation in Literature (OR) Post Graduation in Language concerned AND Language Pandit Training Certificate/ B.Ed with Language concerned as one of the Methodologies, in respect of Language Teachers.

Minimum Qualifications for TET Paper II-B (Classes VI-VIII)

i) Physical Education Teachers: Must possess Intermediate Certificate issued by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (or) Equivalent certificate recognized by Board of Intermediate Education, Govt. of A.P. and Undergraduate Diploma in Physical Education (U.G.D.P.Ed.) of One or Two years duration/ Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) of duration not less than Two years (or equivalent) from any NCTE Recognized Institution.

OR

Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent (or) Bachelor’s Degree with Physical Education an elective subject (or) Graduate in Physical Education (BPE) at least Three years duration and Under Graduate Diploma in Physical Education (U.G.D.P.Ed.) of one or two years duration/ Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed) of duration not less than two years (or equivalent) from any NCTE Recognized Institution.

ii) Physical Education Teachers /School Assistant- Physical Education

Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent (or) Bachelor’s Degree with Physical Education an elective subject (or) Graduate in Physical Education (BPE) at least Three years duration.

AND

Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) of at least one year duration course from NCTE Recognized University/Institution.

NOTE: i) The candidates, who are appearing in the final year of Diploma in Elementary Education (D.Ed.) (or) Under graduate Diploma in Physical Education (U.G.D.P.Ed). / Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed.) (or) Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) (or) Language Pandit Training (or) Bachelor of Physical Education etc., are also eligible to appear for TET exam subject to the condition that the candidates cannot appear for Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) with this TET certificate, unless the candidates acquire requisite qualification. ii) A Diploma/ Degree course in Teacher Education / Degree Course in Physical Education recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) only shall be considered. However in case of Diploma in Education (Special Education) and B.Ed. (Special Education), a course recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) only shall be considered. iii) Intermediate qualification of Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) of Andhra Pradesh State or its equivalent as recognized by Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh State only shall be considered. So also the Bachelor’s Degree of a University Recognized by UGC only shall be considered.

AP TET 2022 Age Limit

Candidates applying for AP TET 2022 should be minimum 18 years of age. More details will be updated after release of the official notification of AP TET 2022.

AP TET 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates can apply only Online for AP-TET- 2022 only online through the official website of AP-TET or through the apply online link given below from June 2022 onwards (Tentative). Candidates shall follow the procedure for while filling up the online application form as below:

(ii) Candidate can pay the Fee through Online payment options provided in the AP-TET website. At the time of Online Payment, the candidate has to give the required preliminary data (i.e. Name of the candidate, Date of Birth, whether the candidate belongs to Telangana State, mobile phone number etc.,). On receipt of online fee payment, the candidate shall be issued a ‘Journal Number’ with which she/he can proceed with submission of application online.

(iii) Be ready with photograph of size 3.5X3.5cms before filling in the Online application. Paste the photograph on a white paper and sign below (sign in Black Ink only). Ensure that the signature is within the box. Scan the required size containing the photograph and signature. Please do not scan the complete page. Ensure that the size of 3 the scanned image is not more than 50kb. Press the UPLOAD button.

AP TET 2022 Application Fee

Candidates applying for AP TET 2022 will be required to pay application fees of Rs.500/-(Rupees Five hundred only) through the payment gateway on the AP TET website.

