AP TET 2022 Syllabus: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates who intend to be Teachers for Classes I to VIII in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State for appearing for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022). Interested candidates will be able to apply online for the AP TET 2022 in June 2022 (Tentative). AP-TET-2022 Written Exam will be conducted in July 2022 (Tentative) across all 13 Districts in Andhra Pradesh by the Department of School Education, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh State. In this article, we have shared the AP TET 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF.

AP TET 2022 Important Dates

AP TET 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date June 2022 (Tentative) AP TET 2022 Application Start Date June 2022 (Tentative) AP TET 2022 Application End Date June 2022 (Tentative) AP TET 2022 Admit Card June-July 2022 (Tentative) AP TET 2022 Paper-I, Paper-II (A&B) July 2022

AP TET 2022 Exam Pattern

All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying One Mark, with four alternatives out of which One Answer will be correct. There will be no Negative Marking. There will be Two Papers for the TET Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a Teacher either for Classes I to V or for Classes VI to VIII shall have to appear in both Papers (Paper I and Paper II).

The Question Paper shall be bilingual (i.e). English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all Languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari Script).

Paper I (for Classes I to V)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 30 30 3 Language II (English) 30 30 4 Mathematics 30 30 5 Environmental Studies 30 30 TOTAL 150 150

NOTE:

(i) The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the primary

(ii) How to choose language–I of APTET Paper-I: The following languages are offered under First Language in the Schools under the State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Odiya. A Candidate has to choose one of these 6 Languages under Language-I of TET, those candidates should have compulsorily studied that Language either as medium of study or as First Language at least up to Class X. The candidates who studied CBSE/ ICSE curriculum can choose the Language which they studied up to Class

(iii) The Language-II shall be English for all the candidates.

(iv) For 30 MCQs under Language I&II, 24 MCQs will be on content and 6 MCQs on Pedagogy on a Language.

Paper II- A (VI to VIII)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 30 30 3 Language II (English) 30 30 4 (a) For Mathematics & Science Teachers: (b) For Social Studies Teacher (c) For any other Teacher – Either (iv)(a) or (iv)(b) 60 60 TOTAL 150 150

Paper II- B (VI to VIII)

S.No. Subject No. of MCQs Marks 1 Physical Education Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language I 10 10 3 Language II (English) 10 10 4 Physical Education (Content) 100 100 TOTAL 150 150 5 Incentive Marks for Meritorious Sports Candidates 30

NOTE:

(i) The test items on Child Development & Pedagogy will focus on Educational Psychology of teaching and learning relevant to the Elementary level for Paper II-A Physical Education Pedagogy for Paper II-B will focus on Elementary

(ii) How to choose Language – I of AP-TET Paper-II A & B: The following Languages are offered under First Language in Secondary schools under the State Syllabus viz., Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Odiya and Sanskrit. Other than Language Teachers has to choose one of these 8 Languages under Language I of TET, those candidates should have compulsorily studied that Language either as medium of study or First Language at least up to Class-X. The candidates who studied CBSE/ ICSE curriculum can choose the Language which they studied up to Class Language Teachers have to choose the Language of their study in Pandit Training concerned under Language-I of TET Paper II (A). For Physical Education Teacher a candidate has to choose one of the five (5) Languages (Teugu, Urdu, Tamil, Odiya and Kannada) Under Language I of TET Paper II-B.

(iii) The Language-II shall be English for all the candidates.

(iv) Incentive Marks shall be given to the Physical Education TET candidates under three categories as listed below:

30 Marks

International level participation representing India

National level Medal Winners

All India Inter University Medal Winners

All India Federation cup Medal Winners

National School Games medal Winners

25 Marks

National Participation representing Andhra Pradesh State

All India Inter University Participation

South Zone Inter University Participation & Medal Winners

South Zonal interstate participation & Medal Winners

National School Games participation

20 Marks

State Level Medal Winners (Inter District)

State level School Games Medal Winners i.e. Gold, Silver and Bronze.

viii) If the candidate is having more than one certificate achieved at International, National or State level. The certificate secured at high level will be considered. At any rate a combination of all certificates will not be considered.

ix) Participation in veteran Championship (Master men, Master women), Invitation tournaments, Private tournaments and occasional tournaments are not considered.

x) The list of Games and Sports for considering the incentive marks is given in Annexure.

xi) 20% Weightage marks for Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) of the State Government for Physical Education candidates will be considered on the basis of Written Marks + Incentive Marks. 20% Weightage marks will be arrived by limiting total marks to 150 only.

AP TET 2022 Syllabus

Paper I (for Classes I to V)

NOTE:

(i) The syllabi for Language I & II shall be based on Proficiency in the language, Elements of language, communication and comprehension abilities (Standard up to class X level).

(ii) The syllabi for Mathematics & Environmental Studies are designed on the basis of topics of Classes I to V. The difficulty standard, as well as linkages of content/topics, could be up to Secondary Stage (up to Class X) for testing. The test items in Mathematics and Environmental Studies will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) not only on Content but also on Pedagogy. In Mathematics, 24 MCQs will be on Content and 6 MCQs on Pedagogy. Similarly, in Environmental Studies 24 MCQs will be on Content and 6 MCQs on Pedagogy.

Paper II- A (VI to VIII)

Paper II- B (VI to VIII)

S.No. Subject Download PDF 1 Physical Education Pedagogy Refer Note Below 2 Language I Download PDF (Page 68-73) 3 Language II (English) Download PDF (Page 74) 4 Physical Education (Content) Refer Note Below

NOTE:

(i) The syllabi for Language I & II for Paper II-A shall be based on proficiency in the Language, Elements of Language, Communication and Comprehension abilities (standard up to Senior Secondary Level (12th Class). 30 MCQs for Language I and 30 MCQs for Language II will be given on content only.

(ii) For Physical Education Teachers the syllabi for Language I & II shall be based on proficiency in the Language, Elements of Language, Communication and Comprehension abilities (standard up to 7th Class) 10 MCQs for Language I & 10 MCQs for Language II will be given on content only.

(iii) The syllabi for TET of concerned Paper II (A) and are special based and topics of Classes VI to VIII. The difficulty standard of questions as well as their linkages could be up to Senior Secondary Level (12th class).

(iv) For Paper II (B), the syllabi for TET of Physical Education Teacher (PET) and School Assistant Physical Education (PE) are based on topics of Classes VI to X. The difficulty standard of questions as well as their linkages could be up to Senior Secondary Level (12th class).

