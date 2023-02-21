APPSC ACF Result 2023 Out For Assistant Conservator of Forest Post @psc.ap.gov.in: Download Answer Key

Andhra Pradesh PSC has announced provisional result for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests on its official website-psc.ap.gov.in. Download PDF here.

APPSC ACF Provisional Result 2023 Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced provisional result for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests in A.P Forest Service on its official website. The Commission has released the list of qualified candidates who have appeared in the written exam conducted from 09 to 11 November 2022. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Conservator of Forests posts can download the provisional result available on the official website of APPSC-psc.ap.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the APPSC ACF Provisional Result 2023 from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APPSC ACF Provisional Result 2023





Candidates qualified for the Assistant Conservator of Forest Post now will have to appear in the next round which is Walking Test and Medical Examination.

Commission will release the separate date for the date, time and place of Walking Test, Medical Examination to the eligible candidates under the selection process for the post.

The Candidates will have to produce a Medical Certificate issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of Civil Assistant Surgeon at the time of Walking Test.

The Commission has also released the Answer key for the Assistant Conservator of Forests posts in AP Forest Service against Notification No. 04/2022 on the official website. Candidates can download the APPSC ACF Provisional Result/Answer Key 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: APPSC ACF Provisional Result/Answer Key 2023