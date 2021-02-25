JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

APPSC Computer Skill Test Date 2021 Released for Deputy Tehsildar Post @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the proficiency test date in office automation for Deputy Tehsildar Posts on its official website - psc.ap.gov.in.

Created On: Feb 25, 2021 09:38 IST
APPSC Computer Skill Test Date 2021
APPSC Computer Skill Test Date 2021

APPSC Computer Skill Test Date 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the proficiency test date in office automation for Deputy Tehsildar Posts  (18/2016 Group-II Services) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill Test round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Qualifying test in proficiency in office automation with usage of Computers and associated software to the Probationary Deputy Tahsildars (18/2016 Group-II Services) from 22.03.2021 to 25.03.2021. 

Candidates who have qualified for Probationary Deputy Tahsildars should note that the venue for the Proficiency Test is- O/o AP Public Service Commission, New HOD Buildings, MG Road, Vijayawada.  Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the detailed day wise schedule will be hosted on its official website https://psc.ap.gov.in shortly.

All such candidates who have shortlisted for qualifying test round in proficiency in office automation with usage of Computers and associated software to the Probationary Deputy Tahsildar post can check the details date available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Computer Skill Test Date 2021 for Deputy Tehsildar Post

How to Download: APPSC Computer Skill Test Date 2021 for Deputy Tehsildar Post

  • Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e. https://psc.ap.gov.in
  • Click on the link "Web Note for CPT to the Probationary Deputy Tahsildars (18/2016 Group-II Services)  Click Here  " on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the details schedule.
  • You should take print out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
