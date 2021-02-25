APPSC Computer Skill Test Date 2021 Released for Deputy Tehsildar Post @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here

APPSC Computer Skill Test Date 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the proficiency test date in office automation for Deputy Tehsildar Posts (18/2016 Group-II Services) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill Test round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Qualifying test in proficiency in office automation with usage of Computers and associated software to the Probationary Deputy Tahsildars (18/2016 Group-II Services) from 22.03.2021 to 25.03.2021.

Candidates who have qualified for Probationary Deputy Tahsildars should note that the venue for the Proficiency Test is- O/o AP Public Service Commission, New HOD Buildings, MG Road, Vijayawada. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the detailed day wise schedule will be hosted on its official website https://psc.ap.gov.in shortly.

All such candidates who have shortlisted for qualifying test round in proficiency in office automation with usage of Computers and associated software to the Probationary Deputy Tahsildar post can check the details date available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

