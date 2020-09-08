APPSC Hall Ticket 2020 Released for Lecturers Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

APPSC Hall Ticket 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Hall Tickets to the Posts of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges in A.P. Collegiate Education Service on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Computer based Objective Type main Examination for the Lecturer Posts can download their Admit Card from the official webstie-psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, the admit card for the Lecturer Posts has been uploaded on its official website and candidates can download the same from 08 September 2020.

The Notification further says, "It is to inform that the Hall Tickets to the Post of Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges in A.P. Collegiate Education Service, Vide Commission’s Notification NO.26/2018, dt.31/12/2018 are hosted in the Commission’s Website https://psc.ap.gov.in. Hence, the candidates can download their Hall Ticket from 08/09/2020 onwards for Computer based Objective Type main Examination, which is scheduled to be held on 15/09/2020 FN & AN and 16/09/2020 FN & AN."

Commission has also released the Exam Schedule for the Lecturers in Govt. Degree Colleges in A.P. Collegiate Education Service. The Paper for General Studies and Mental Ability will be conducted on 15 September 2020 on First session. The Paper of English, Commerce, History, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology will be conducted on the same day i.e. 15th September in Second Session.

Exam for Telugu, Economics, Political Science, Statistics, Micro-Biology, Computer Science/Computer Application will be conducted in First Session on 16 September 2020. The Paper of Hindi, Urdu, Mathematics, Bi0-Technology and Geology will be held on 16 September 2020 in Second Session.

All such candidates who have to appear in the above exam can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Lecturers Posts



