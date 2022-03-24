APPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Research Assistant Posts at appsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

APPSC has invited online application for the Research Assistant on its official website. Check APPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the notification for recruitment for the post of Research Assistant under Department of Planning & Investment, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 24th April, 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.Com, BA with Economics as one of the subjects and B.Sc. with Mathematics 0R Statistics with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification. Check application process, educational qualification, and other details.

Notification Details for APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Memo No.PSC-R(A) / 17 /2021

Dated Itanagar, the 23rd March 2022

Important Dates for APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24th April 2022

Vacancy Details for APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Research Assistant-10

Eligibility Criteria for APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have B.Com, BA with Economics as one of the subjects and B.Sc. With Mathematics 0R Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University. However, one who have appeared Or appearing in the final year semester examination shall also be eligible to apply subject to production of original certificate/Mark sheet at the time of viva voce/Interview.

Age( as on 24th Apri|2022) for APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Not less than 18 Years of age and more than 32 Year.

However the Upper Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years for APST and another 5 years relaxation for regular employees working under Govt. and Semi Govt. Departments of the State of Arunachal Pradesh. For APST PwD candidates, upper age limit will be relaxed for 15 years.

Pay Matrix for APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Pay Matrix Level-6 (Rs.35,400 - Rs.1,12,400J, Group-'B' Non-Gazetted

How to Apply for APPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: You can apply online for these posts through official website of APPSC after following the below steps.