APPSC Mains Result 2020 Out for Forest Range Officer Posts @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Roll Number

APPSC Result 2020 for Forest Range Officers Download: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the result for the Forest Range Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the Written Main Examination (Computer Based Test) for the Forest Range Officer posts can check their result from the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the APPSC, the Provisional List of candidates for the Forest Range Officer Posts has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates have been selected on their performance in the Written Main Examination (Computer Based Test) held from 17/03/2020 FN & AN to 19/03/2020 FN by the commission.

Now the qualified candidates will be called for the Walking Test, Medical Examination and verification of Original Certificates by the commission. The date, time and place of Walking Test, Medical Examination to the eligible Candidates will be communicated separately by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Qualified candidates should note that they will have to produce a Medical Certificate issued by a Medical Officer not below the rank of Civil Assistant Surgeon at the time of Walking Test failing which they will not be allowed for Walking Test.

Those who are qualified in the Walking Test and Medical Examination are eligible for verification of Certificates. After verification of the Original certificates, Computer Proficiency Test will be conducted in terms of Commission’s Notification No.10/2018.

All such candidates appeared in the Written Main Examination (Computer Based Test) for the Forest Range Officer posts can check their result available on the official website of APPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Mains Result 2020 Out for Forest Range Officers Posts



