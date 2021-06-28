APPSC Revised Skill Test Schedule 2021 for Office Automation Post Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Details

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised computer proficiency test for Office Automation on its official website- psc.ap.gov.in. Check all details here and download PDF.

APPSC Revised Skill Test Schedule 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the revised computer proficiency test for Office Automation against Advt No.02/2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the Computer Skill Test round can check the APPSC Revised Skill Test Schedule 2021 for Office Automation Post available on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the computer proficiency test for Office Automation against Advt No.02/2021 from 26.07.2021 to 30.07.2021 (Except 29.07.2021).

Short notification further says, " It is hereby informed that the Qualifying Test in Proficiency in Office Automation with usage of Computers and Associated Software for the employees appointed on Compassionate Grounds in HOD/Direct/AP Secretariat, VROs and in-service VRAs will be held from 26.07.2021 to 30.07.2021 (Except 29.07.2021)."

All such candidates who have qualified for the computer proficiency test for Office Automation should note that they can download the Hall Tickets from Commission’s Web-Site from 15.07.2021 on wards from the official website of APPSC.

