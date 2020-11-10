APS CSB Admit Card 2020 to Release Today @aps-csb.in, Check Army Public School Call Letter Updates Here

APS CSB Admit Card 2020: Army Public School (APS) will release the admit card of Online Screening Test for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT and PRT today i.e. on 10 November 2020, as per the APS CSB official website. Army Public School Admit Cards will be available online on the official website - aps-csb.in.

As per the notification released by APS in October, APS CSB Online Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 and 22 November 2020 at 74 centres across the country.

APS CSB Exam Centre List

Candidates would be able to check all COVID related Safety instructions on their APS Teacher Admit Card 2020. All Candidates are expected to abide by the same.

APS CSB Exam Pattern

APS CSB Exam will be conducted in online mode in two Parts. Part A will have multiple choice questions on General Awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts & Methodology, Inclusive education, IT and Part B will have MCQs from the related subject. Each part will be of 90 marks. The duration of the APS CSB PGT/ TGT Exam is 3 hours while APS CSB PRT Exam duration is 1 hour and 30 minutes. There will be negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer. APSC CSB Sample question papers of previous year is available on the official website for a fee.

APS CSB Sample Question Paper Link

Part A & B will be available together and the candidates have freedom to answer questions in the order in which they prefer.

The candidates are required to score a minimum of 50% marks in each part.

APS CSB Result is tentatively scheduled to be released on 20 December 2020. The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate.

The selection of the teachers will be done through three stages i.e. Stage 1 (Screening Exam), Stage 2 (Interview) and Stage 3 (Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency).

APS CSB Official Website