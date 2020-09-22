APSC Additional Selection List 2020 Released for Law Assistant Posts @apsc.nic.in, Download Interview Admit Card

APSC Additional Selection List 2020 for Law Assistant Posts: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the Additional Selection List for the Interview/Viva-Voce round for the posts of Law Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Law Assistant to Legal Remembrancer & Under Secretary to the Got. Of Assam, Judicial Department can check the Additional List for Interview/Viva-Voce round which is available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the APSC, the commission has released the Additional List of Selected Candidates for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the posts of Law Assistant. The List is available on the official website and candidates applied for the Law Assistant posts can check the same.

The short notification further says,"In continuation of this office earlier notification No.46PSC/DR-57/1/2019-2020

dated Guwahati the 19th August 2020, it is for information to all concerned that after re-scrutiny of Application Forms, the Commission has decided to upload an Additional List of shortlisted candidates for Interview/Viva-voce for the post of Law Assistant to Legal Remembrancer & Under Secretary to the Got. Of Assam, Judicial

Department. The Additional List shall be uploaded in APSC’s website (www.apsc.nic.in) on 21/09/2020."

Candidates shortlisted for the Interview/Viva-Voce round for the posts of Law Assistant, should note that they will have to bring the testimonials/documents in original with photocopies thereof for verification/scrutiny

on the day of the interview as mentioned in the short notification.

Candidates can download their Interview Intimation Letter from the official website from 21/09/2020 onwards. All such candidtes who have to appear for the Law Assistant to Legal Remembrancer & Under Secretary to the Got. Of Assam, Judicial Department, can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC Additional Selection List 2020 for Law Assistant Posts



