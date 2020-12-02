APSC AE Admit Card 2020 Released for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

APSC AE Admit Card 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the screening test for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the admit card downloading link for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post on its official website. In a bid to download the APSC AE Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credential i.e. Roll Number on the official website.
Earlier APSC has released the list of shortlisted candidates for appearing in the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post under Panchayat & Rural Development Deptt. vide Advt. No.03/2020.
All such candidates qualified for the Screening Test (OMR Based) can download their admit card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for APSC AE Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post
How to Download: APSC AE Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Engineer (Civil) Post
- Visit the official website of APSC i.e-apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link "Download admit card for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer(C) under P&RD (Advt. No. 03/2020 dated 26-06-2020) ADMIT CARD” given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credential.
- You will get your Admit Card on the screen.
- Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
