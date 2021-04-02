APSC Interview Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Architect Post @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link

APSC Interview Letter 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for Assistant Architect Post in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department on its official website. Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the interview for Assistant Architect on 8/9 April/2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for Assistant Architect post interview round can download their Admit Card through the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Interview Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Architect Post link is available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download the APSC Interview Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Architect Post, candidates will have to provide their login credential i.e. Roll Number on the official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for interview round for Assistant Architect post in the Directorate of Museum under Cultural Affairs Department against Advt. no.13/2020 dated 17.12.2020 can download their Admit Card from the official website. However, you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC Interview Letter 2021 for Assistant Architect Post