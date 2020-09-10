APSC Exam Date Calendar 2020 Released @apsc.nic.in, Check all Examinations/Interviews/Screening Schedule for Major Exams

APSC Exam Date Calendar 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the official APSC Exam Calendar 2020 for all the Examinations/Viva-voce interviews are tentatively scheduled for the year 2020.

The latest Exam Date Calendar 2020 will provide you the complete details for the major examinations including APSC Civil Service CCE, APSC Assam Finance Service, Forest Ranger under Environment and Forest Deptt., Senior Information Officer, Junior Information Officer, ADO, Assam Police Service, Research Assistant, Block Development Officer, Law Assistant, Lecturer, ADO under Agriculture Deptt., Fishery Development Officer, Law Asstt, Junior Legislative Counsel, Functional Manager/Project Manager/Dy. Director and much more. All such candidates applied for these posts under Assam Public Service Commission can check the APSC Exam Date Calendar 2020 on its official website-apsc.nic.in.

As per the APSC Exam Date Calendar 2020 released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the candidates can get all the Examinations/Viva-voce interviews are tentatively scheduled for the year 2020 for all the major examinations. Candidates can get all the details including No. Of Post, Date of Advt., Last date of receipt of applications, Month/Date(s) of Written Exam/Screening Test and also the Month/Date(s)of Viva-voce /Personality Test (Tentative) for the particular examination.

As per the Schedule, Assam Finance Service (FAO/TO) under Finance Department (direct recruitment), the Personality Test/Interview will be conducted on 16 - 18 Sept.2020. Interview for the posts of Lecturer in Arts & Crafts under Cultural Affairs Deptt will be held on 29 - 30 Sept. 2020.

The Viva-voce /Personality Test for the Law Asstt. To Legal Remembrances & Under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam under Judicial Deptt will be conducted on 6-7 Oct, 2020. Again the Interview for Junior Legislative Counsel & Under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam under Legislative Deptt, will be conducted on 13-14 Oct, 2020

The Written exam/Screening Test for Lecturer etc. in Polytechnics of Assam under Education Higher(Technical)Deptt will be held on 22nd Nov 2020 (Morning) whereas Written exam for JE(C) under PWD will be conducted on 11th Oct 2020.

All such candidates who are parts of the selection process for the above examinations can check the schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

APSC Exam Date Calendar 2020



