Assam PSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2022 Out at apsc.nic.in: Check Download Link

APSC has released the written examination Admit Card for the post of Forest Ranger on its official website-https://old.apscrecruitment.in. Check download link.

Assam PSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the written examination Admit Card for the post of Forest Ranger on its official website. Written examination for the post of Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt., Assam is scheduled from 08 January 2023 onwards.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Forest Ranger posts against Advt. No. 14/2021 can download their Admit Card from the official website-https://old.apscrecruitment.in.

In a bid to download the Assam PSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2022 you will have to provide your login credentials to the link given on the home page.

Alternatively you can download the Assam PSC Forest Ranger 2022 Admit Card directly through the link given below.

About the Written Exam For Forest Ranger Post

Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Forest Ranger Post from 08 to 22 January 2023. Exam will be conducted in two session daily from 09.A.M. to 11.00 A.M. and from 01.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M.

Commission will conduct the exam in conventional as well as objective type mode. You can download the details exam programme available on the official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Forest Ranger in the Assam Forest Service under Environment & Forests Deptt can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Assam PSC Forest Ranger Admit Card 2022