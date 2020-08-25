APSC Interview Admit Card 2020 for PRO/Junior Information Officer Posts Out @apsc.nic.in, Check Download Link

APSC Interview Admit Card 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Call Letter Link for Interview/Viva-Voce for the posts of Junior Information and Public Relation Officer on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the above posts can download their Call letter from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the Direct Link for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the posts of Junior Information and Public Relation Officer has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website.

In a bid to download the e Call Letter for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Junior Information and Public Relation Officer, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including their Roll Number on the official website. You can download your APSC Interview Admit Card 2020 for PRO/Junior Information Officer Posts also with the direct link given below.

APSC Interview Admit Card 2020 for PRO/Junior Information Officer Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.

Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link "Download intimation letters for Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Junior Information and Public Relation Officer under Information and Public Relation Deptt. INTIMATION LETTERS ” given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

You should take Print Out of the Interview Call letter and save a copy for future reference.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) had earlier invited applications for the recruitment of the posts of Junior Information and Public Relation Officer under Information and Public Relation Department.