APSC Interview Admit Card 2020 Released for Junior Legislative Counsel Posts @apsc.nic.in, Direct Link Available

APSC Interview Admit Card 2020 for Junior Legislative Counsel: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Interview/Viva-Voce for the posts of Junior Legislative Counsel on its official website. All such candidates qualified for the Interview round for the Junior Legislative Counsel Posts can download their admit card available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

In a bid to download the Interview/Viva-Voce for the post of Junior Legislative Counsel & under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Legislative Department, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on the official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview/Viva-Voce round will have to appear for the same with the Admit Card which has been released by the APSC.

Earlier Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the the Interview/Viva-Voce Schedule for the posts of Junior Legislative Counsel & under Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Legislative Department which will be conducted on 13th October & 14th October 2020. Candidates should note that the Documents Verification will be conducted on 9.30 AM whereas of Interview will be conducted from 10.30 AM.

Candidates who have to appear in the Interview can download their admit card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

