APSC JAA Answer Key 2022 (Released) for Jr Administrative Assistant Post at apsc.nic.in, Raise Objection, If Any

APSC JAA Answer Key 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the prelims screening test Answer Key for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant on its official website. Commission has conducted the screening test for the Junior Administrative Assistant under the Establishment of Assam Public Service Commission on 31 July 2022.

Candidates appeared in the screening test for the Junior Administrative Assistant post against Advt. No. 01/2022 can download APSC JAA Answer Key 2022from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC JAA Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.

Download: APSC JAA Answer Key 2022





Commission has uploaded the PDF of the all the Four sets of test booklet series including A/B/C/D for the subject General Studies. Candidates can download the Answer key and compare the same with their actual answer.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any and submit the correct answers as per their opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc to substantiate your claim latest by 05 August 2022.



You can download the APSC JAA Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: APSC JAA Answer Key 2022