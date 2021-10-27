APSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post @ apscrecruitment.in, Check Process to Download

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website - psc.nic.in. Check process to Download.

APSC JE Admit Card 2021 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. All such candidates who have applied for Junior Engineer (Civil) post against Advt. No-14/2020 can download their APSC JE Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - psc.nic.in.

The link to download the APSC JE Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of APSC. However, you can download the APSC JE Admit Card 2021 also from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC JE Admit Card 2021



It is noted that APSC is set to conduct the screening test (OMR) based for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Post on 31 October 2021. Candidates should note that they will have to appear in the screening test with the e-Admission Certificate to the examination venue to secure admission as per the Date and Venue specified on the Admit Card.

Candidates should note that they will have to follow the COVID protocol and wearing the mask is mandatory during entry in the venue. You can check the details instructions for the screening test available on the official website. Candidates can download their APSC JE Admit Card 2021and "Instructions to Candidates" with following the steps given below.

Process to Download: APSC JE Admit Card 2021