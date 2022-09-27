APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 (Released) For Motor Vehicle Inspector Post, Raise Objection Till Sep 30

APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has updated the Provisional Answer Keys for the screening test for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the subjects including General Studies, Mechanical Engineering and Automobile Engineering.
Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector held on 25 September 2022 (Sunday) can download the APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.
Alternatively you can download the APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 for various subjects directly from the link given below.
Check PDF for Provisional Answer Key-General Studies
Check PDF for Provisional Answer Key-Mechanical Engineering
Check PDF for Provisional Answer Key-Automobile Engineering
Candidates can download the Provisional Answer key for all the subjects including General Studies, Mechanical Engineering and Automobile Engineering. You can check your answers and raise your objections, if any in the prescribed format available on the official website.
You can raise your objections in the 'Answer Key Claim Format' which is available on the official website. The last date for raise the objections with the official website is 30 September 2022.
You can download the APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Steps To Download: APSC MVI Answer Key 2022
- Visit to the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
- You will have to visit to the Latest Update section on the home page.
- lick on the link-Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department. (Advt. No. 10/2022 dtd. 25/05/2022) NOTIFICATION displaying on the home page.
- You will get the APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 in a new window.
- Download and save the APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 for future reference.