APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 (Released) For Motor Vehicle Inspector Post, Raise Objection Till Sep 30

Assam PSC has updated the Provisional Answer Keys for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has updated the Provisional Answer Keys for the screening test for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector on its official website. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the answer key for the subjects including General Studies, Mechanical Engineering and Automobile Engineering.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector held on 25 September 2022 (Sunday) can download the APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 for various subjects directly from the link given below.

Check Answer Key Notice

Check PDF for Provisional Answer Key-General Studies



Check PDF for Provisional Answer Key-Mechanical Engineering



Check PDF for Provisional Answer Key-Automobile Engineering







Candidates can download the Provisional Answer key for all the subjects including General Studies, Mechanical Engineering and Automobile Engineering. You can check your answers and raise your objections, if any in the prescribed format available on the official website.

You can raise your objections in the 'Answer Key Claim Format' which is available on the official website. The last date for raise the objections with the official website is 30 September 2022.

You can download the APSC MVI Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: APSC MVI Answer Key 2022