APSC Provisional Answer Key 2022 (Released) for Soil Conservation Ranger Post, Raise Objection Till Oct 26

Assam PSC has released the provisional answer key for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger on its official website-apsc.nic.in.

APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the screening test for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department can download the APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2022 from the official website.

The PDF of the of provisional answer key for the various subjects including General Knowledge, English, Chemistry and other subjects are available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Provisional Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2022





Direct Link To Download: APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2022-Notice





It is noted that Commission had conducted the screening test (OMR based) for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department on 15th/16th October 2022. The provisional Answer Keys (Series wise) related to the above mentioned Examination along with the 'Answer Key Claim Format' have been uploaded on the official website.



Candidates can download the claim format and they can raise their objections, if any to the official website. They can raise their objection about the incorrect/wrong answers in their view in the prescribed format as given on the official website. They can raise their objections in online mode as given on the official website on or before 26 October 2022.

How to Download APSC Soil Conservation Ranger Answer Key 2022